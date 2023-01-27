  1. Strona główna
Amazon Prime Gaming – poznaj wszystkie darmowe gry [LUTY 2023]

Sprawdź, jakie gry będziesz mógł pobrać w lutym 2023 za darmo dzięki Amazon Prime Gaming.

Amazon Prime Gaming to usługa abonamentowa, które jest dostępna w Polsce już od dłuższego czasu. Niestety, nie wzbudza ona takich emocji jak choćby PlayStation Plus czy Xbox Game Pass. W niedalekiej przyszłości może się to jednak zmienić, a to dzięki Amazon Prime - wyjątkowej usłudze, która od niedawna jest dostępna w naszym kraju.

Czym jest dokładnie Amazon Prime? To atrakcyjny cenowo abonament, który łączy w sobie wszystkie usługi Amazonu. Oznacza to, że dzięki niemu możecie oglądać seriale i filmy na Prime Video, korzystać z darmowej, nielimitowanej dostawy na Amazon.pl czy wreszcie pobierać darmowe gry i dodatki z Prime Gaming. Amazon Prime to koszt zaledwie 49 złotych za rok, a co więcej pierwsze 30 dni jest całkowicie darmowe. Grzechem jest nie skorzystać z tej oferty, szczególnie, że tylko Prime Gaming zaoferuje wam darmowe gry o wartości znacznie przekraczającej roczny koszt abonamentu.

Amazon Prime Gaming - luty 2023. Lista darmowych gier

Amazon oficjalnie przedstawił już gry, które w lutym 2023 roku otrzymają abonenci Amazon Prime Gaming. Pełna lista prezentuje się następująco:

  • Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
  • Onsen Master
  • Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield
  • Divine Knockout
  • One Hand Clapping
  • BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad
  • Space Crew: Legendary Edition
  • Tunche
  • Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Powyższe tytuły będą dostępne w Amazon Prime Gaming do końca lutego 2023. Wówczas poznamy również nową listę darmowych gier w usłudze. Oprócz tego w Amazon Prime Gaming możecie liczyć na darmowe dodatki do wielu popularnych gier, w tym:

  • Apex Legends
  • Far Cry 6
  • League of Legends
  • GTA Online
  • New World
  • RuneScape
  • FallGuys
  • World of Tanks
  • Genshin Impact
  • Destiny 2

Poniżej znajdziecie archiwalne zestawienia Amazon Prime Gaming. Zobaczcie, co wam umknęło i dlaczego warto zainwestować w Amazon Prime Gaming.

Amazon Prime Gaming - listopad 2021

Amazon ujawnił ofertę Amazon Prime Gaming na listopad. Trzeba przyznać, że lista darmowych gier jest imponująca. Gracze do swojej dyspozycji otrzymają m.in.: Control Ultimate Edition, Dragon Age Inquisition oraz Rise of the Tomb Raider.

  • Control Ultimate Edition
  • Dragon Age Inquisition
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider
  • Brakes Are For Losers
  • Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter
  • Liberated
  • Puzzle Agent 2
  • Rogue Heroes
  • Secret Files: Sam Peters

Amazon Prime Gaming - grudzień 2021

Amazon ujawnił kompletna listę gier, które abonenci usługi będą mogli pobrać za dramo w grudniu. Choć zestaw ujawnionych tytułów nie jest tak imponujący jak listopadowy, to warto w nim wyróżnić takie gry jak: Frostpunk, Football Manager 2021, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit czy kultowe Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack.

  • Need for Speed Hot Pursuit
  • Journey to the Savage Planet
  • Football Manager 2021
  • Frostpunk
  • Morkredd
  • Spellcaster University
  • Youtubers Life
  • Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
  • Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack

Amazon Prime Gaming - styczeń 2022

Amazon nie przestaje rozpieszczać graczy. Zgodnie z wcześniejszymi plotkami, styczniowa oferta gier w ramach Prime Gaming jest wyjątkowo atrakcyjna. Tym razem na graczy czeka aż 9 produkcji, w tym kilka uznanych hitów, oto one:

  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (klucz Origin)
  • Total War: Warhammer (Epic Games)
  • World War Z: Aftermath (Epic Games)
  • Two Point Hospital
  • WRC 7
  • Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered
  • Abandon Ship
  • In other Waters
  • Paper Beast: Folded Edition

Powyższe gry są już dostępne do pobrania tutaj.

Amazon Prime Gaming - luty 2022

Poznaliśmy listę gier, które posiadacze abonamentu Amazon Prime Gaming mogą pobrać za darmo w lutym 2022 roku. Na szczególną uwagę zasługuje tu znakomita strategia 4X - Stellaris. Gry miesiąca z Prime Gaming możecie odebrać tutaj.

  • Stellaris
  • As Far As The Eye
  • Ashwalkers
  • Double Kick Heroes
  • Golazo! Soccer League

Amazon Prime Gaming - marzec 2022

W marcu Amazon Prime Gaming zaoferuje nam 7 nowych, darmowych gier, a będą to:

  • Crypto Against all odds
  • looK INside – Chapter 1
  • Madden NFL 22
  • Pesterquest
  • SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
  • Surving Mars
  • The Stillness of the Wind

Amazon Prime Gaming - kwiecień 2022

Amazon ogłosił gry, które trafią do abonamentów usługi Prime Gaming w kwietniu 2022 roku. W sumie możemy liczyć na 8 tytułów:

  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
  • Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
  • Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge
  • Nanotale - Typing Chronicles
  • Guild of Ascension
  • Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
  • Galaxy of Pen and Paper
  • House of 1000 Doors: Family Secrets

Powyższe gry będą dostępne do pobrania od 2 kwietnia. Warto również wspomnieć, że a najbliższym miesiącu na dodatkowe atrakcje mogą liczyć fani takich gier jak: League of Legends, Overwatch czy Hearthstone, którzy mogą liczyć na darmową zawartość.

Amazon Prime Gaming - maj 2022

W maju posiadacze abonamentu Amazon Prime Gaming mogą liczyć na 6 darmowych gier. Choć nie jest to najlepsza oferta w historii usługi, to warto sprawdzić choćby klasykę w postaci The Curse of Monkey Island czy ciekawy "souls-like" - Shattered Tale of the Forgotten King. Pełna oferta Prime Gaming na maj prezentuje się następująco:

  • Dead Space 2
  • The Curse of Monkey Island
  • Out of Line
  • Mail Mole + ‘Xpress Deliveries
  • Cat Quest
  • Shattered Tale of the Forgotten King

Amazon Prime Gaming - czerwiec 2022

  • Far Cry 4 (Ubisoft Connect)
  • WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
  • Escape from Monkey Island
  • Calico
  • Astrologaster
  • Across the Grooves

Amazon Prime Gaming - lipiec 2022

Lipiec w Amazon Prime Gaming był wyjątkowy bowiem oprócz czterech tytułów dostępnych przez cały miesiąc, udostępniono również za darmo ponad 30 gier z okazji Amazon Prime Day. Pełną ich listę znajdziecie TUTAJ. Tytułu dostępnie do 31 lipca do z kolei:

  • Maniac Mansion
  • Suzerain
  • Fishing: North Atlantic
  • Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark

Amazon Prime Gaming - sierpień 2022

  • StarCraft: Remastered
  • ScourgeBringer
  • Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders
  • Beasts of Maravilla Island
  • Recompile

Amazon Prime Gaming - wrzesień 2022

  • Assassin’s Creed Origins
  • Football Manager 2022
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
  • The Dig
  • Defend the Rook
  • We. The Revolution
  • Castle on the Coast
  • Word of the Law: The Death Mask Collector’s Edition

Amazon Prime Gaming - październik 2022

  • Fallout 76
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  • Total War: Warhammer II
  • Glass Masquerade
  • Loom
  • Hero’s Hour
  • Horace

Amazon Prime Gaming - listopad 2022

  • Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition
  • WRC 9: FIA World Rally Championship
  • Last Day of June
  • Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
  • Etherborn
  • Whispering Willows
  • Facility 47

Amazon Prime Gaming - grudzień 2022

  • Quake
  • Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow
  • The Amazing American Circus
  • Banners of Ruin
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
  • Spinch
  • Desert Child
  • Doors: Paradox

Amazon Prime Gaming - styczeń 2023

  • The Evil Within 2
  • Beat Cop
  • Chicken Police: Paint it Red!
  • Faraway 2: Jungle Escape
  • Breathedge
  • Lawn Mowin Simulator

