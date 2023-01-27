Amazon Prime Gaming – poznaj wszystkie darmowe gry [LUTY 2023]

Sprawdź, jakie gry będziesz mógł pobrać w lutym 2023 za darmo dzięki Amazon Prime Gaming.

Amazon Prime Gaming to usługa abonamentowa, które jest dostępna w Polsce już od dłuższego czasu. Niestety, nie wzbudza ona takich emocji jak choćby PlayStation Plus czy Xbox Game Pass. W niedalekiej przyszłości może się to jednak zmienić, a to dzięki Amazon Prime - wyjątkowej usłudze, która od niedawna jest dostępna w naszym kraju.

Czym jest dokładnie Amazon Prime? To atrakcyjny cenowo abonament, który łączy w sobie wszystkie usługi Amazonu. Oznacza to, że dzięki niemu możecie oglądać seriale i filmy na Prime Video, korzystać z darmowej, nielimitowanej dostawy na Amazon.pl czy wreszcie pobierać darmowe gry i dodatki z Prime Gaming. Amazon Prime to koszt zaledwie 49 złotych za rok, a co więcej pierwsze 30 dni jest całkowicie darmowe. Grzechem jest nie skorzystać z tej oferty, szczególnie, że tylko Prime Gaming zaoferuje wam darmowe gry o wartości znacznie przekraczającej roczny koszt abonamentu.

Amazon Prime Gaming - luty 2023. Lista darmowych gier

Amazon oficjalnie przedstawił już gry, które w lutym 2023 roku otrzymają abonenci Amazon Prime Gaming. Pełna lista prezentuje się następująco:

Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition

Onsen Master

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield

Divine Knockout

One Hand Clapping

BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad

Space Crew: Legendary Edition

Tunche

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Powyższe tytuły będą dostępne w Amazon Prime Gaming do końca lutego 2023. Wówczas poznamy również nową listę darmowych gier w usłudze. Oprócz tego w Amazon Prime Gaming możecie liczyć na darmowe dodatki do wielu popularnych gier, w tym:

Apex Legends

Far Cry 6

League of Legends

GTA Online

New World

RuneScape

FallGuys

World of Tanks

Genshin Impact

Destiny 2

Poniżej znajdziecie archiwalne zestawienia Amazon Prime Gaming. Zobaczcie, co wam umknęło i dlaczego warto zainwestować w Amazon Prime Gaming.

Amazon Prime Gaming - listopad 2021

Amazon ujawnił ofertę Amazon Prime Gaming na listopad. Trzeba przyznać, że lista darmowych gier jest imponująca. Gracze do swojej dyspozycji otrzymają m.in.: Control Ultimate Edition, Dragon Age Inquisition oraz Rise of the Tomb Raider.

Control Ultimate Edition

Dragon Age Inquisition

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Brakes Are For Losers

Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter

Liberated

Puzzle Agent 2

Rogue Heroes

Secret Files: Sam Peters

Amazon Prime Gaming - grudzień 2021

Amazon ujawnił kompletna listę gier, które abonenci usługi będą mogli pobrać za dramo w grudniu. Choć zestaw ujawnionych tytułów nie jest tak imponujący jak listopadowy, to warto w nim wyróżnić takie gry jak: Frostpunk, Football Manager 2021, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit czy kultowe Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack.

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit

Journey to the Savage Planet

Football Manager 2021

Frostpunk

Morkredd

Spellcaster University

Youtubers Life

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack

Amazon Prime Gaming - styczeń 2022

Amazon nie przestaje rozpieszczać graczy. Zgodnie z wcześniejszymi plotkami, styczniowa oferta gier w ramach Prime Gaming jest wyjątkowo atrakcyjna. Tym razem na graczy czeka aż 9 produkcji, w tym kilka uznanych hitów, oto one:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (klucz Origin)

Total War: Warhammer (Epic Games)

World War Z: Aftermath (Epic Games)

Two Point Hospital

WRC 7

Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered

Abandon Ship

In other Waters

Paper Beast: Folded Edition

Powyższe gry są już dostępne do pobrania tutaj.

Amazon Prime Gaming - luty 2022

Poznaliśmy listę gier, które posiadacze abonamentu Amazon Prime Gaming mogą pobrać za darmo w lutym 2022 roku. Na szczególną uwagę zasługuje tu znakomita strategia 4X - Stellaris. Gry miesiąca z Prime Gaming możecie odebrać tutaj.

Stellaris

As Far As The Eye

Ashwalkers

Double Kick Heroes

Golazo! Soccer League

Amazon Prime Gaming - marzec 2022

W marcu Amazon Prime Gaming zaoferuje nam 7 nowych, darmowych gier, a będą to:

Crypto Against all odds

looK INside – Chapter 1

Madden NFL 22

Pesterquest

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech

Surving Mars

The Stillness of the Wind

Amazon Prime Gaming - kwiecień 2022

Amazon ogłosił gry, które trafią do abonamentów usługi Prime Gaming w kwietniu 2022 roku. W sumie możemy liczyć na 8 tytułów:

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge

Nanotale - Typing Chronicles

Guild of Ascension

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Galaxy of Pen and Paper

House of 1000 Doors: Family Secrets

Powyższe gry będą dostępne do pobrania od 2 kwietnia. Warto również wspomnieć, że a najbliższym miesiącu na dodatkowe atrakcje mogą liczyć fani takich gier jak: League of Legends, Overwatch czy Hearthstone, którzy mogą liczyć na darmową zawartość.

Amazon Prime Gaming - maj 2022

W maju posiadacze abonamentu Amazon Prime Gaming mogą liczyć na 6 darmowych gier. Choć nie jest to najlepsza oferta w historii usługi, to warto sprawdzić choćby klasykę w postaci The Curse of Monkey Island czy ciekawy "souls-like" - Shattered Tale of the Forgotten King. Pełna oferta Prime Gaming na maj prezentuje się następująco:

Dead Space 2

The Curse of Monkey Island

Out of Line

Mail Mole + ‘Xpress Deliveries

Cat Quest

Shattered Tale of the Forgotten King

Amazon Prime Gaming - czerwiec 2022

Far Cry 4 (Ubisoft Connect)

(Ubisoft Connect) WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship

Championship Escape from Monkey Island

Calico

Astrologaster

Across the Grooves

Amazon Prime Gaming - lipiec 2022

Lipiec w Amazon Prime Gaming był wyjątkowy bowiem oprócz czterech tytułów dostępnych przez cały miesiąc, udostępniono również za darmo ponad 30 gier z okazji Amazon Prime Day. Pełną ich listę znajdziecie TUTAJ. Tytułu dostępnie do 31 lipca do z kolei:

Maniac Mansion

Suzerain

Fishing: North Atlantic

Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark

Amazon Prime Gaming - sierpień 2022

StarCraft: Remastered

ScourgeBringer

Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders

Beasts of Maravilla Island

Recompile

Amazon Prime Gaming - wrzesień 2022

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Football Manager 2022

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

The Dig

Defend the Rook

We. The Revolution

Castle on the Coast

Word of the Law: The Death Mask Collector’s Edition

Amazon Prime Gaming - październik 2022

Fallout 76

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Total War: Warhammer II

Glass Masquerade

Loom

Hero’s Hour

Horace

Amazon Prime Gaming - listopad 2022

Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition

WRC 9: FIA World Rally Championship

Last Day of June

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Etherborn

Whispering Willows

Facility 47

Amazon Prime Gaming - grudzień 2022

Quake

Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow

The Amazing American Circus

Banners of Ruin

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Spinch

Desert Child

Doors: Paradox

Amazon Prime Gaming - styczeń 2023

The Evil Within 2

Beat Cop

Chicken Police: Paint it Red!

Faraway 2: Jungle Escape

Breathedge

Lawn Mowin Simulator

