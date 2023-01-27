Amazon Prime Gaming – poznaj wszystkie darmowe gry [LUTY 2023]
- 27.01.2023, godz. 13:10
Sprawdź, jakie gry będziesz mógł pobrać w lutym 2023 za darmo dzięki Amazon Prime Gaming.
Amazon Prime Gaming to usługa abonamentowa, które jest dostępna w Polsce już od dłuższego czasu. Niestety, nie wzbudza ona takich emocji jak choćby PlayStation Plus czy Xbox Game Pass. W niedalekiej przyszłości może się to jednak zmienić, a to dzięki Amazon Prime - wyjątkowej usłudze, która od niedawna jest dostępna w naszym kraju.
Czym jest dokładnie Amazon Prime? To atrakcyjny cenowo abonament, który łączy w sobie wszystkie usługi Amazonu. Oznacza to, że dzięki niemu możecie oglądać seriale i filmy na Prime Video, korzystać z darmowej, nielimitowanej dostawy na Amazon.pl czy wreszcie pobierać darmowe gry i dodatki z Prime Gaming. Amazon Prime to koszt zaledwie 49 złotych za rok, a co więcej pierwsze 30 dni jest całkowicie darmowe. Grzechem jest nie skorzystać z tej oferty, szczególnie, że tylko Prime Gaming zaoferuje wam darmowe gry o wartości znacznie przekraczającej roczny koszt abonamentu.
Amazon Prime Gaming - luty 2023. Lista darmowych gier
Amazon oficjalnie przedstawił już gry, które w lutym 2023 roku otrzymają abonenci Amazon Prime Gaming. Pełna lista prezentuje się następująco:
- Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Onsen Master
- Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield
- Divine Knockout
- One Hand Clapping
- BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- Tunche
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
Powyższe tytuły będą dostępne w Amazon Prime Gaming do końca lutego 2023. Wówczas poznamy również nową listę darmowych gier w usłudze. Oprócz tego w Amazon Prime Gaming możecie liczyć na darmowe dodatki do wielu popularnych gier, w tym:
- Apex Legends
- Far Cry 6
- League of Legends
- GTA Online
- New World
- RuneScape
- FallGuys
- World of Tanks
- Genshin Impact
- Destiny 2
Poniżej znajdziecie archiwalne zestawienia Amazon Prime Gaming. Zobaczcie, co wam umknęło i dlaczego warto zainwestować w Amazon Prime Gaming.
Amazon Prime Gaming - listopad 2021
Amazon ujawnił ofertę Amazon Prime Gaming na listopad. Trzeba przyznać, że lista darmowych gier jest imponująca. Gracze do swojej dyspozycji otrzymają m.in.: Control Ultimate Edition, Dragon Age Inquisition oraz Rise of the Tomb Raider.
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Dragon Age Inquisition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Brakes Are For Losers
- Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter
- Liberated
- Puzzle Agent 2
- Rogue Heroes
- Secret Files: Sam Peters
Amazon Prime Gaming - grudzień 2021
Amazon ujawnił kompletna listę gier, które abonenci usługi będą mogli pobrać za dramo w grudniu. Choć zestaw ujawnionych tytułów nie jest tak imponujący jak listopadowy, to warto w nim wyróżnić takie gry jak: Frostpunk, Football Manager 2021, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit czy kultowe Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack.
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Football Manager 2021
- Frostpunk
- Morkredd
- Spellcaster University
- Youtubers Life
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
- Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack
Amazon Prime Gaming - styczeń 2022
Amazon nie przestaje rozpieszczać graczy. Zgodnie z wcześniejszymi plotkami, styczniowa oferta gier w ramach Prime Gaming jest wyjątkowo atrakcyjna. Tym razem na graczy czeka aż 9 produkcji, w tym kilka uznanych hitów, oto one:
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (klucz Origin)
- Total War: Warhammer (Epic Games)
- World War Z: Aftermath (Epic Games)
- Two Point Hospital
- WRC 7
- Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered
- Abandon Ship
- In other Waters
- Paper Beast: Folded Edition
Powyższe gry są już dostępne do pobrania tutaj.
Amazon Prime Gaming - luty 2022
Poznaliśmy listę gier, które posiadacze abonamentu Amazon Prime Gaming mogą pobrać za darmo w lutym 2022 roku. Na szczególną uwagę zasługuje tu znakomita strategia 4X - Stellaris. Gry miesiąca z Prime Gaming możecie odebrać tutaj.
- Stellaris
- As Far As The Eye
- Ashwalkers
- Double Kick Heroes
- Golazo! Soccer League
Amazon Prime Gaming - marzec 2022
W marcu Amazon Prime Gaming zaoferuje nam 7 nowych, darmowych gier, a będą to:
- Crypto Against all odds
- looK INside – Chapter 1
- Madden NFL 22
- Pesterquest
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- Surving Mars
- The Stillness of the Wind
Amazon Prime Gaming - kwiecień 2022
Amazon ogłosił gry, które trafią do abonamentów usługi Prime Gaming w kwietniu 2022 roku. W sumie możemy liczyć na 8 tytułów:
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge
- Nanotale - Typing Chronicles
- Guild of Ascension
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Galaxy of Pen and Paper
- House of 1000 Doors: Family Secrets
Powyższe gry będą dostępne do pobrania od 2 kwietnia. Warto również wspomnieć, że a najbliższym miesiącu na dodatkowe atrakcje mogą liczyć fani takich gier jak: League of Legends, Overwatch czy Hearthstone, którzy mogą liczyć na darmową zawartość.
Amazon Prime Gaming - maj 2022
W maju posiadacze abonamentu Amazon Prime Gaming mogą liczyć na 6 darmowych gier. Choć nie jest to najlepsza oferta w historii usługi, to warto sprawdzić choćby klasykę w postaci The Curse of Monkey Island czy ciekawy "souls-like" - Shattered Tale of the Forgotten King. Pełna oferta Prime Gaming na maj prezentuje się następująco:
- Dead Space 2
- The Curse of Monkey Island
- Out of Line
- Mail Mole + ‘Xpress Deliveries
- Cat Quest
- Shattered Tale of the Forgotten King
Amazon Prime Gaming - czerwiec 2022
- Far Cry 4 (Ubisoft Connect)
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
- Escape from Monkey Island
- Calico
- Astrologaster
- Across the Grooves
Amazon Prime Gaming - lipiec 2022
Lipiec w Amazon Prime Gaming był wyjątkowy bowiem oprócz czterech tytułów dostępnych przez cały miesiąc, udostępniono również za darmo ponad 30 gier z okazji Amazon Prime Day. Pełną ich listę znajdziecie TUTAJ. Tytułu dostępnie do 31 lipca do z kolei:
- Maniac Mansion
- Suzerain
- Fishing: North Atlantic
- Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark
Amazon Prime Gaming - sierpień 2022
- StarCraft: Remastered
- ScourgeBringer
- Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders
- Beasts of Maravilla Island
- Recompile
Amazon Prime Gaming - wrzesień 2022
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Football Manager 2022
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
- The Dig
- Defend the Rook
- We. The Revolution
- Castle on the Coast
- Word of the Law: The Death Mask Collector’s Edition
Amazon Prime Gaming - październik 2022
- Fallout 76
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Total War: Warhammer II
- Glass Masquerade
- Loom
- Hero’s Hour
- Horace
Amazon Prime Gaming - listopad 2022
- Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition
- WRC 9: FIA World Rally Championship
- Last Day of June
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Etherborn
- Whispering Willows
- Facility 47
Amazon Prime Gaming - grudzień 2022
- Quake
- Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow
- The Amazing American Circus
- Banners of Ruin
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Spinch
- Desert Child
- Doors: Paradox
Amazon Prime Gaming - styczeń 2023
- The Evil Within 2
- Beat Cop
- Chicken Police: Paint it Red!
- Faraway 2: Jungle Escape
- Breathedge
- Lawn Mowin Simulator
