  1. Strona główna
  2. Wiadomości
  3. Batman, Prince of Persia i wiele więcej prawie...

Batman, Prince of Persia i wiele więcej prawie jak za darmo. Sprawdź nowe promocje na gry

W serwisie GOG.com rozpoczęła się kolejna akcja promocyjne. Na jakie tytuły możemy liczyć tym razem?

Batman (fot. GOG.com)

W serwisie GOG.com rozpoczęły się Środowe Łowy, czyli cotygodniowa, cykliczna akcja promocyjna. Na jakie tytuły możemy teraz liczyć? Sprawdzamy najciekawsze promocje.

Zobacz także: Xbox Game Pass - poznaliśmy 5 pierwszych gier na maj. Zobacz, co nas czeka

Zobacz również:

  • Oferta Tygodnia w GOG.com - jakie gry kupimy taniej?
  • Kultowe gry za darmo na GOG.com. Sprawdź, co w ofercie
  • Gry z serii Syberia w doskonałych cenach! Rabaty sięgają 85%

PC World ułatwia podejmowanie właściwych decyzji zakupowych poprzez liczne testy najnowszego sprzętu i osprzętu, oprogramowania oraz usług internetowych

Tematy

Serwisy IDG

Znajdź nas

Kopiowanie, reprodukcja, retransmisja lub redystrybucja jakichkolwiek materiałów zamieszczonych w serwisie PC World w całości lub w części, w jakimkolwiek medium lub w jakiejkolwiek formie bez oficjalnej zgody wydawnictwa jest stanowczo zabronione.

Zamów reklamę

(+48) 662 287 854
Napisz do nas