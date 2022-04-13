Batman, Prince of Persia i wiele więcej prawie jak za darmo. Sprawdź nowe promocje na gry
- 13.04.2022, godz. 17:19
W serwisie GOG.com rozpoczęła się kolejna akcja promocyjne. Na jakie tytuły możemy liczyć tym razem?
W serwisie GOG.com rozpoczęły się Środowe Łowy, czyli cotygodniowa, cykliczna akcja promocyjna. Na jakie tytuły możemy teraz liczyć? Sprawdzamy najciekawsze promocje.
- Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within - 17,39 zł
- Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned - 17,39 zł
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers - 17,39 zł
- Phantasmagoria - 29,09 zł
- Phantasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh - 17,39 zł
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics - 36 zł
- Call of Cthulhu: Prisoner of Ice - 4,99 zł
- Call of Cthulhu: Shadow of the Comet - 4,99 zł
- Blair Witch - 33 zł
- Blair Witch Deluxe Edition - 37,49 zł
- Myst Masterpiece Edition - 8,79 zł
- Riven: The Sequel to Myst - 8,79 zł
- Myst III: Exile - 21,59 zł
- Myst IV: Revelation - 21,59 zł
- Myst 5: End of Ages Limited Edition - 14,39 zł
- realMyst: Masterpiece Edition - 25,99 zł
- Call of Cthulhu - 21 zł
- Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles - 7,19 zł
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper - 8,89 zł
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments - 25,79 zł
- Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered - 8,89 zł
- Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring - 8,89 zł
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened - Remastered - 8,89 zł
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter - 25,79 zł
- Batman: Arkham Knight - 18 zł
- Batman: Arkham Origins - 18 zł
- Batman - The Telltale Series - 25 zł
- Prince of Persia - 7,99 zł
- Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones - 7,99 zł
- Prince of Persia: Warrior Within - 7,99 zł
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - 7,99 zł
- Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition - 18 zł
- Batman: Arkham City - Game of the Year Edition - 18 zł
