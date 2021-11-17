  1. Strona główna
Czy Cyberpunk zostanie grą roku? Poznaliśmy nominacje do The Game Awards

Wśród nominowanych do tytuły Gry Roku 2021 są same mocne tytuły. Walka będzie zacięta. Czy polski Cyberpunk 2077 ma szanse na tytuł? Sprawdzamy nominacje do The Game Awards.

Cyberpunk 2077 (fot. CD Projekt RED)

Już w grudniu poznamy zwycięzców gali The Game Awards. W tym roku na rynku pojawiło się mnóstwo świetnych gier. Rywalizacja na pewno będzie zacięta.

Do nagrody gry roku nominowanych zostało 6 produkcji: Deathloop, Psychonauts 2, It Takes Two, Resident Evil Village, Metroid Dread oraz Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. CD Projekt RED musi obejść się smakiem i jego Cyberpunk 2077 nie stanie w szranki o tytuł najlepszej gry 2021 roku.

Zobacz również:

  • Cyberpunk 2077 z kolejnymi nagrodami, tylko za co?

Polska produkcja ma jednak szansę na inną nagrodę. Cyberpunk 2077 został nominowany w kategorii Najlepsza gra RPG.

Trzeba zwrócić także uwagę na listę najbardziej oczekiwanych produkcji w 2022 roku. Możemy śmiało przypuszczać, że wszystkie te gry (Elden Ring, God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild i Starfield) będą walczyć o miano najlepszej gry 2022. Kolejny rok zapowiada się niezwykle emocjonująco. Świetnie zapowiadający się Elden Ring, który zadebiutuje w lutym i zakończenie roku z epickim Starfield, którego premiera zaplanowana jest na 11 listopada 2022. Nadchodzące 12 miesięcy będzie dla graczy bardzo udane.

Nominacje w poszczególnych kategoriach The Game Awards.

GAME OF THE YEAR

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

BEST GAME DIRECTION

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Returnal
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

BEST NARRATIVE

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Life Is Strange: True Colors
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2

BEST ART DIRECTION

  • The Artful Escape
  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Deathloop
  • NieR Replicant
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • The Artful Escape

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

  • Deathloop
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal

BEST PERFORMANCE

  • Erika Mori, Life Is Strange: True Colors
  • Giancarlo Esposito, Far Cry 6
  • Jason E. Kelley, Deathloop
  • Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village
  • Ozioama Akagha, Deathloop

GAMES FOR IMPACT

  • Before your Eyes
  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • No Longer Home

BEST ONGOING

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

BEST INDIE

  • 12 Minutes
  • Death's Door
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Inscription
  • Loop Hero

BEST MOBILE GAME

  • Fantasian
  • Genshin Impact
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Marvel Future Revolution
  • Pokemon Unite

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • No Man's Sky

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

  • Far Cry 6
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

BEST VR / AR

  • Hitman 3
  • I Expect You To Die 2
  • Lone Echo II
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Sniper Elite VR

BEST ACTION GAME

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chivalry II
  • Deathloop
  • Far Cry 6
  • Returnal

BEST ACTION / ADVENTURE

  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

BEST ROLE PLAYING

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise

BEST FIGHTING

  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
  • Guilty Gear -Strive-
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

BEST FAMILY

  • It Takes Two
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • New Pokémon Snap
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  • WarioWare: Get It Together!

BEST SIM / STRATEGY

  • Age of Empires IV
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • Humankind
  • Inscryption
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

BEST SPORTS / RACING

  • F1 2021
  • FIFA 22
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Riders Republic

BEST MULTIPLAYER

  • Back 4 Blood
  • It Takes Two
  • Knockout City
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • New World
  • Valhiem

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

  • Dream
  • Fuslie
  • Gaules
  • Ibai
  • TheGrefg

BEST DEBUT INDIE

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Sable
  • The Artful Escape
  • The Forgotten City
  • Valheim

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Starfield

BEST ESPORTS GAME

  • Call of Duty
  • CS:GO
  • DOTA2
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

  • Chris “Simp” Lehr
  • Heo “ShowMaker” Su
  • Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
  • Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
  • Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

  • Atlanta FaZe (COD)
  • DWG KIA (LOL)
  • Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
  • Sentinels (Valorant)
  • Team Spirit (DOTA2)

BEST ESPORTS COACH

  • Airat “Silent” Gaziev
  • Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov
  • Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi
  • James “Crowder” Crowder
  • Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

BEST ESPORTS EVENT

  • 2021 League of Legends World Championship
  • PGL Major Stockholm 2021
  • PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
  • The International 2021
  • Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

