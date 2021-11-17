Czy Cyberpunk zostanie grą roku? Poznaliśmy nominacje do The Game Awards
-
- 17.11.2021, godz. 10:20
-
Wśród nominowanych do tytuły Gry Roku 2021 są same mocne tytuły. Walka będzie zacięta. Czy polski Cyberpunk 2077 ma szanse na tytuł? Sprawdzamy nominacje do The Game Awards.
Już w grudniu poznamy zwycięzców gali The Game Awards. W tym roku na rynku pojawiło się mnóstwo świetnych gier. Rywalizacja na pewno będzie zacięta.
Do nagrody gry roku nominowanych zostało 6 produkcji: Deathloop, Psychonauts 2, It Takes Two, Resident Evil Village, Metroid Dread oraz Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. CD Projekt RED musi obejść się smakiem i jego Cyberpunk 2077 nie stanie w szranki o tytuł najlepszej gry 2021 roku.
Polska produkcja ma jednak szansę na inną nagrodę. Cyberpunk 2077 został nominowany w kategorii Najlepsza gra RPG.
Trzeba zwrócić także uwagę na listę najbardziej oczekiwanych produkcji w 2022 roku. Możemy śmiało przypuszczać, że wszystkie te gry (Elden Ring, God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild i Starfield) będą walczyć o miano najlepszej gry 2022. Kolejny rok zapowiada się niezwykle emocjonująco. Świetnie zapowiadający się Elden Ring, który zadebiutuje w lutym i zakończenie roku z epickim Starfield, którego premiera zaplanowana jest na 11 listopada 2022. Nadchodzące 12 miesięcy będzie dla graczy bardzo udane.
Nominacje w poszczególnych kategoriach The Game Awards.
GAME OF THE YEAR
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
BEST GAME DIRECTION
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
BEST NARRATIVE
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life Is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
BEST ART DIRECTION
- The Artful Escape
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
BEST SCORE AND MUSIC
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- NieR Replicant
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- The Artful Escape
BEST AUDIO DESIGN
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
BEST PERFORMANCE
- Erika Mori, Life Is Strange: True Colors
- Giancarlo Esposito, Far Cry 6
- Jason E. Kelley, Deathloop
- Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village
- Ozioama Akagha, Deathloop
GAMES FOR IMPACT
- Before your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- No Longer Home
BEST ONGOING
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
BEST INDIE
- 12 Minutes
- Death's Door
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Inscription
- Loop Hero
BEST MOBILE GAME
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Marvel Future Revolution
- Pokemon Unite
BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
BEST VR / AR
- Hitman 3
- I Expect You To Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4
- Sniper Elite VR
BEST ACTION GAME
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry II
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal
BEST ACTION / ADVENTURE
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
BEST ROLE PLAYING
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
BEST FIGHTING
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
BEST FAMILY
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- WarioWare: Get It Together!
BEST SIM / STRATEGY
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
BEST SPORTS / RACING
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders Republic
BEST MULTIPLAYER
- Back 4 Blood
- It Takes Two
- Knockout City
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valhiem
CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- TheGrefg
BEST DEBUT INDIE
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Sable
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Valheim
MOST ANTICIPATED GAME
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Starfield
BEST ESPORTS GAME
- Call of Duty
- CS:GO
- DOTA2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE
- Chris “Simp” Lehr
- Heo “ShowMaker” Su
- Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
- Tyson “TenZ” Ngo
BEST ESPORTS TEAM
- Atlanta FaZe (COD)
- DWG KIA (LOL)
- Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
- Sentinels (Valorant)
- Team Spirit (DOTA2)
BEST ESPORTS COACH
- Airat “Silent” Gaziev
- Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov
- Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi
- James “Crowder” Crowder
- Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun
BEST ESPORTS EVENT
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- The International 2021
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters