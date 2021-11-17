Czy Cyberpunk zostanie grą roku? Poznaliśmy nominacje do The Game Awards

Wśród nominowanych do tytuły Gry Roku 2021 są same mocne tytuły. Walka będzie zacięta. Czy polski Cyberpunk 2077 ma szanse na tytuł? Sprawdzamy nominacje do The Game Awards.

Już w grudniu poznamy zwycięzców gali The Game Awards. W tym roku na rynku pojawiło się mnóstwo świetnych gier. Rywalizacja na pewno będzie zacięta.

Do nagrody gry roku nominowanych zostało 6 produkcji: Deathloop, Psychonauts 2, It Takes Two, Resident Evil Village, Metroid Dread oraz Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. CD Projekt RED musi obejść się smakiem i jego Cyberpunk 2077 nie stanie w szranki o tytuł najlepszej gry 2021 roku.

Polska produkcja ma jednak szansę na inną nagrodę. Cyberpunk 2077 został nominowany w kategorii Najlepsza gra RPG.

Trzeba zwrócić także uwagę na listę najbardziej oczekiwanych produkcji w 2022 roku. Możemy śmiało przypuszczać, że wszystkie te gry (Elden Ring, God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild i Starfield) będą walczyć o miano najlepszej gry 2022. Kolejny rok zapowiada się niezwykle emocjonująco. Świetnie zapowiadający się Elden Ring, który zadebiutuje w lutym i zakończenie roku z epickim Starfield, którego premiera zaplanowana jest na 11 listopada 2022. Nadchodzące 12 miesięcy będzie dla graczy bardzo udane.

Nominacje w poszczególnych kategoriach The Game Awards.

GAME OF THE YEAR

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

BEST GAME DIRECTION

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

BEST NARRATIVE

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life Is Strange: True Colors

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

BEST ART DIRECTION

The Artful Escape

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

NieR Replicant

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

The Artful Escape

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

BEST PERFORMANCE

Erika Mori, Life Is Strange: True Colors

Giancarlo Esposito, Far Cry 6

Jason E. Kelley, Deathloop

Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village

Ozioama Akagha, Deathloop

GAMES FOR IMPACT

Before your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Life is Strange: True Colors

No Longer Home

BEST ONGOING

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

BEST INDIE

12 Minutes

Death's Door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Inscription

Loop Hero

BEST MOBILE GAME

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Marvel Future Revolution

Pokemon Unite

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

BEST VR / AR

Hitman 3

I Expect You To Die 2

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

BEST ACTION GAME

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal

BEST ACTION / ADVENTURE

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

BEST ROLE PLAYING

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

BEST FIGHTING

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

BEST FAMILY

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

WarioWare: Get It Together!

BEST SIM / STRATEGY

Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

BEST SPORTS / RACING

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic

BEST MULTIPLAYER

Back 4 Blood

It Takes Two

Knockout City

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valhiem

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefg

BEST DEBUT INDIE

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Sable

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Valheim

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

BEST ESPORTS GAME

Call of Duty

CS:GO

DOTA2

League of Legends

Valorant

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

Chris “Simp” Lehr

Heo “ShowMaker” Su

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

Atlanta FaZe (COD)

DWG KIA (LOL)

Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (DOTA2)

BEST ESPORTS COACH

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

BEST ESPORTS EVENT