Darmowe gry na PC, PlayStation oraz Xbox. Sprawdź najnowsze okazje [10.12.2021]
- 10.12.2021, godz. 11:26
Sprawdź, jakie darmowe gry są aktualnie dostępne na PC oraz konsolach PlayStation i Xbox.
Przedstawiamy listę gier, które aktualnie można odebrać za darmo na PC oraz konsole PlayStation i Xbox.
Darmowe gry na Epic Games Store
- Godfall Challenger Edition - za darmo do 16 grudnia
- Prison Architect - za darmo do 16 grudnia
Darmowe gry w PlayStation Plus
- Mortal Shell
- Godfall Challenger Edition
- LEGO DC Super Villains
- The Persistence (VR)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (VR)
- Until You Fall (VR)
Games with Gold
- Kingdom Two Crowns - do 15 grudnia
- The Escapists 2 - do 31 grudnia
- Orcs Must Die! - do 15 grudnia
Darmowe gry w Indiegala
- Still Life
- Still Life 2
- Leisure Suit Larry 1 - In the Land of the Lounge Lizards
- Leisure Suit Larry 3 - Passionate Patti in Pursuit of the Pulsating Pectorals
- Leisure Suit Larry 5 - Passionate Patti Does a Little Undercover Work
Quake II RTX za darmo w GOG.com
Darmowe gry na Steam
- Dagon - polska gra dla fanów Lovecrafta dostępna za darmo
Century: Age of Ashes
- Century: Age of Ashes - za darmo na Steam
Anno 1404
- Anno 1404 - za darmo do 14 grudnia w Ubisoft Store
Free Play Days
- Chivalry 2 - darmowy weekend w ramach Free Play Days
- Black Desert - darmowy weekend w ramach Free Play Days
- Trailmakers - darmowy weekend w ramach Free Play Days
