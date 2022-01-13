Darmowe gry na PC, PlayStation oraz Xbox. Sprawdź najnowsze okazje [13.01.2022]
- 13.01.2022, godz. 17:00
Sprawdź, jakie darmowe gry są aktualnie dostępne na PC oraz konsolach PlayStation i Xbox.
Spis treści
Przedstawiamy listę gier, które aktualnie można odebrać za darmo na PC oraz konsole PlayStation i Xbox.
Darmowe gry na Epic Games Store
- Galactic Civilizations III - za darmo do 20 stycznia
Darmowe gry w PlayStation Plus
- Deep Rock Galactic
- DiRT 5
- Persona 5 Strikers
Games with Gold
- Radiant Silvergun - za darmo do 15 stycznia
- NeuroVoider - za darmo do 31 stycznia
- Aground - za darmo od 16 stycznia do 15 lutego
- Space Invaders Infinity Gene - za darmo od 16 do 31 stycznia
Darmowe gry w Indiegala
- Still Life
- Still Life 2
- Leisure Suit Larry 1 - In the Land of the Lounge Lizards
- Leisure Suit Larry 3 - Passionate Patti in Pursuit of the Pulsating Pectorals
- Leisure Suit Larry 5 - Passionate Patti Does a Little Undercover Work
Twisted Insurrection
- Twisted Insurrection - za darmo na stronie ModDB
Quake II RTX za darmo w GOG.com
Darmowe gry na Steam
- Dagon - polska gra dla fanów Lovecrafta dostępna za darmo
Century: Age of Ashes
- Century: Age of Ashes - za darmo na Steam
Darmowe gry na GOG.com
- W tym miejscu znajdziesz pełną listę darmowych gier dostępnych w serwisie GOG.com
