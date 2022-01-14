  1. Strona główna
Darmowe gry na PC, PlayStation oraz Xbox. Sprawdź najnowsze okazje [14.01.2022]

Sprawdź, jakie darmowe gry są aktualnie dostępne na PC oraz konsolach PlayStation i Xbox.

fot. Damian Kubik
Spis treści

Przedstawiamy listę gier, które aktualnie można odebrać za darmo na PC oraz konsole PlayStation i Xbox.

Darmowe gry na Epic Games Store

Darmowe gry w PlayStation Plus

  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • DiRT 5
  • Persona 5 Strikers

Games with Gold

  • Radiant Silvergun - za darmo do 15 stycznia
  • NeuroVoider - za darmo do 31 stycznia
  • Aground - za darmo od 16 stycznia do 15 lutego
  • Space Invaders Infinity Gene - za darmo od 16 do 31 stycznia

Darmowe gry w ramach Free Play Days

  • Tennis World Tour 2 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - darmowy weekend
  • Tennis World Tour 2 - Complete Edition (Xbox Series X/S) - darmowy weekend
  • West of Dead (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - darmowy weekend
  • Star Wars Squadrons (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - darmowy weekend

Darmowe gry w Indiegala

Twisted Insurrection

Quake II RTX za darmo w GOG.com

Darmowe gry na Steam

  • Dagon - polska gra dla fanów Lovecrafta dostępna za darmo

Century: Age of Ashes

Darmowe gry na GOG.com

  • W tym miejscu znajdziesz pełną listę darmowych gier dostępnych w serwisie GOG.com

Zobacz także: Darmowe gry na Nintendo Switch. W co zagrać w 2021 roku

