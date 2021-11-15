Darmowe gry na PC, PlayStation oraz Xbox. Sprawdź najnowsze okazje [15.11.2021]
- 15.11.2021, godz. 13:05
Sprawdź, jakie darmowe gry są aktualnie dostępne na PC oraz konsolach PlayStation i Xbox.
Spis treści
Przedstawiamy listę gier, które aktualnie można odebrać za darmo na PC oraz konsole PlayStation i Xbox.
Darmowe gry na Epic Games Store
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure - za darmo do 16 listopada
- Rogue Company: Pakiet Epic sezonu czwartego - za darmo do 18 listopada
Darmowe gry w PlayStation Plus
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Knockout City
- First Class Trouble
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (PS VR)
- The Persistence (PS VR)
- Until You Fall (PS VR)
Darmowe gry w Xbox Live Gold
- Hover - gra dostępna od 16 października do 15 listopada
Darmowe gry w Indiegala
- Still Life
- Still Life 2
- Leisure Suit Larry 1 - In the Land of the Lounge Lizards
- Leisure Suit Larry 3 - Passionate Patti in Pursuit of the Pulsating Pectorals
- Leisure Suit Larry 5 - Passionate Patti Does a Little Undercover Work
Quake II RTX za darmo w GOG.com
Darmowe gry na Steam
- Dagon - polska gra dla fanów Lovecrafta dostępna za darmo
