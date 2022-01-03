Darmowe gry na PC, PlayStation oraz Xbox. Sprawdź najnowsze okazje [3.01.2022]
- 03.01.2022, godz. 15:43
Sprawdź, jakie darmowe gry są aktualnie dostępne na PC oraz konsolach PlayStation i Xbox.
Spis treści
Przedstawiamy listę gier, które aktualnie można odebrać za darmo na PC oraz konsole PlayStation i Xbox.
Darmowe gry na Epic Games Store
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - za darmo do 6 stycznia
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration - za darmo do 6 stycznia
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - za darmo do 6 stycznia
Iratus: Lord of the Dead
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead - za darmo do 5 stycznia
Darmowe gry w PlayStation Plus
- Mortal Shell
- Godfall Challenger Edition
- LEGO DC Super Villains
- The Persistence (VR)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (VR)
- Until You Fall (VR)
Games with Gold
- The Escapists 2 - do 31 grudnia
Darmowe gry w Indiegala
- Still Life
- Still Life 2
- Leisure Suit Larry 1 - In the Land of the Lounge Lizards
- Leisure Suit Larry 3 - Passionate Patti in Pursuit of the Pulsating Pectorals
- Leisure Suit Larry 5 - Passionate Patti Does a Little Undercover Work
Quake II RTX za darmo w GOG.com
Darmowe gry na Steam
- Dagon - polska gra dla fanów Lovecrafta dostępna za darmo
Century: Age of Ashes
- Century: Age of Ashes - za darmo na Steam
