Darmowe gry na PC, PlayStation oraz Xbox. Sprawdź najnowsze okazje [3.12.2021]
-
- 03.12.2021, godz. 14:04
-
Sprawdź, jakie darmowe gry są aktualnie dostępne na PC oraz konsolach PlayStation i Xbox.
Spis treści
Przedstawiamy listę gier, które aktualnie można odebrać za darmo na PC oraz konsole PlayStation i Xbox.
Darmowe gry na Epic Games Store
- Dead by Daylight - za darmo do 9 grudnia
- while True: learn() - za darmo do 9 grudnia
Darmowe gry w PlayStation Plus
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Knockout City
- First Class Trouble
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (PS VR)
- The Persistence (PS VR)
- Until You Fall (PS VR)
Games with Gold
- Kingdom Two Crowns - do 15 grudnia
- The Escapists 2 - do 31 grudnia
- Orcs Must Die! - do 15 grudnia
Darmowe gry w Indiegala
- Still Life
- Still Life 2
- Leisure Suit Larry 1 - In the Land of the Lounge Lizards
- Leisure Suit Larry 3 - Passionate Patti in Pursuit of the Pulsating Pectorals
- Leisure Suit Larry 5 - Passionate Patti Does a Little Undercover Work
Quake II RTX za darmo w GOG.com
Darmowe gry na Steam
- Dagon - polska gra dla fanów Lovecrafta dostępna za darmo
Company of Heroes 3 - darmowe testy multiplayer
- Company of Heroes 3 - darmowe testy do 7 grudnia
Darmowy weekend w ramach Free Play Days
- RiMS Racing - do darmowego przetestowania przez weekend
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege - do darmowego przetestowania przez weekend
- Night Call - do darmowego przetestowania przez weekend
Century: Age of Ashes
- Century: Age of Ashes - za darmo na Steam
