Darmowe gry na PC, PlayStation oraz Xbox. Sprawdź najnowsze okazje [5.11.2021]

Sprawdź, jakie darmowe gry są aktualnie dostępne na PC oraz konsolach PlayStation i Xbox.

fot. Damian Kubik
Przedstawiamy listę gier, które aktualnie można odebrać za darmo na PC oraz konsole PlayStation i Xbox.

Darmowe gry na Epic Games Store

Darmowe gry w PlayStation Plus

  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
  • Knockout City
  • First Class Trouble
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (PS VR)
  • The Persistence (PS VR)
  • Until You Fall (PS VR)

Darmowe gry w Xbox Live Gold

  • Hover - gra dostępna od 16 października do 15 listopada

Darmowe gry w Indiegala

Quake II RTX za darmo w GOG.com

Darmowe gry na Steam

  • Dagon - polska gra dla fanów Lovecrafta dostępna za darmo

Darmowy weekend z Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

  • Ghost Recon: Breakpoint - darmowy weekend od 4 do 7 listopada

Darmowe gry na Steam

  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint - darmowy weekend
  • Warhammer Vermintide 2 - darmowy weekend
  • Street Power Football - darmowy weekend

