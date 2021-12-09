  1. Strona główna
  2. Wiadomości
  3. Darmowe gry na PC, PlayStation oraz Xbox. Sprawdź...

Darmowe gry na PC, PlayStation oraz Xbox. Sprawdź najnowsze okazje [9.12.2021]

Sprawdź, jakie darmowe gry są aktualnie dostępne na PC oraz konsolach PlayStation i Xbox.

fot. Damian Kubik
Spis treści

Przedstawiamy listę gier, które aktualnie można odebrać za darmo na PC oraz konsole PlayStation i Xbox.

Darmowe gry na Epic Games Store

Darmowe gry w PlayStation Plus

  • Mortal Shell
  • Godfall Challenger Edition
  • LEGO DC Super Villains
  • The Persistence (VR)
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (VR)
  • Until You Fall (VR)

Games with Gold

  • Kingdom Two Crowns - do 15 grudnia
  • The Escapists 2 - do 31 grudnia
  • Orcs Must Die! - do 15 grudnia

Darmowe gry w Indiegala

Quake II RTX za darmo w GOG.com

Darmowe gry na Steam

  • Dagon - polska gra dla fanów Lovecrafta dostępna za darmo

Century: Age of Ashes

Crime Cities

Anno 1404

  • Anno 1404 - za darmo do 14 grudnia w Ubisoft Store

Zobacz także: Darmowe gry na Nintendo Switch. W co zagrać w 2021 roku

Zobacz również:

PC World ułatwia podejmowanie właściwych decyzji zakupowych poprzez liczne testy najnowszego sprzętu i osprzętu, oprogramowania oraz usług internetowych

Tematy

Serwisy IDG

Znajdź nas

Kopiowanie, reprodukcja, retransmisja lub redystrybucja jakichkolwiek materiałów zamieszczonych w serwisie PC World w całości lub w części, w jakimkolwiek medium lub w jakiejkolwiek formie bez oficjalnej zgody wydawnictwa jest stanowczo zabronione.

Zamów reklamę

(+48) 662 287 854
Napisz do nas