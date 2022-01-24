Dying Light 2 Stay Human - gdzie kupić najtaniej? Przegląd ofert
- 24.01.2022, godz. 14:04
Premiera Dying Light 2 Stay Human już wkrótce. Sprawdź, gdzie kupić najtaniej.
Już wkrótce premierę będzie miała najnowsza gra polskiego Techlandu. Dying Light 2 Stay Human zadebiutuje na rynku 4 lutego. Akcja przeniesie nas do wydarzeń rozgrywających się 20 lat po tych, które poznaliśmy w pierwszej części. Po tym, jak udało się opanować zarazę, naukowcy postanowili zbadać szczep wirusa, aby wykorzystać go do celów komercyjnych i militarnych. Pech chciał, że mutacja wydostała się na zewnątrz. Świat opanował chaos, który doprowadził do upadku cywilizacji. Akcja gry przeniesie nas do Villedor, miasta, które przetrwało apokalipsę zombie. Dying Light 2 Stay Human będzie dostępne od 4 lutego na PC oraz konsolach Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 i PS5.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human na PC. Gdzie kupić najtaniej?
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PC) - Morele - 178 zł
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PC) - Neo24 - 178 zł
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PC) - Media Expert - 179 zł
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PC) - RTV Euro AGD - 179 zł
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PC) - Neonet - 179 zł
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PC) - OleOle! - 179 zł
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PC) - Electro - 179,64 zł
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PC) - Avans - 179,64 zł
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PC) - Steam (edycja cyfrowa) - 199,99 zł
Dying Light 2 Stay Human na Xbox One i Xbox Series X/S. Gdzie kupić najtaniej?
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Xbox One - Xbox Series X/S) - Konsole i Gry - 254,99 zł
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Xbox One - Xbox Series X/S) - 3Kropki - 257 zł
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Xbox One - Xbox Series X/S) - RTV Euro AGD - 259 zł
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Xbox One - Xbox Series X/S) - Media Markt - 259 zł
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Xbox One - Xbox Series X/S) - Media Expert - 259 zł
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Xbox One - Xbox Series X/S) - Muve - 269,99 zł
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Xbox One - Xbox Series X/S) - Empik - 269,99 zł
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Xbox One - Xbox Series X/S) - Grymel - 269,90 zł
Dying Light 2 Stay Human na PS4. Gdzie kupić najtaniej?
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS4) - RTV Euro AGD - 239 zł
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS4) - Media Markt - 239 zł
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS4) - Media Expert - 239 zł
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS4) - 3Kropki - 239 zł
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS4) - Konsole i Gry - 239,99 zł
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS4) - Empik - 249,99 zł
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS4) - Neonet - 249,99 zł
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS4) - Muve - 254,99 zł
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS4) - Grymel - 259,90 zł
Dying Light 2 Stay Human na PS5. Gdzie kupić najtaniej?
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS5) - Konsole i Gry - 254,99 zł
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS5) - 3 Kropki - 257 zł
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS5) - RTV Euro AGD - 259 zł
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS5) - Media Markt - 259 zł
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS5) - Media Expert - 259 zł
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS5) - Empik - 269,99 zł
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS5) - Grymel - 269,90 zł
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS5) - Muve - 269,99 zł
