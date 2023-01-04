Gdzie kupić PS5? Najniższe ceny i najlepsze oferty [04.01.2023]
-
- 04.01.2023, godz. 15:57
-
Sprawdzamy, gdzie znaleźć najlepsze okazje i oferty na konsolę PS5.
Na niedobory PlayStation 5 będziemy prawdopodobnie narzekać jeszcze przez cały 2023 rok. Na szczęście rynek już się pomału nasycił, dzięki czemu łatwiej jest obecnie nabyć swój wymarzony egzemplarz konsoli. Niestety, w polskich sklepach próżno szukać samych konsol i jesteśmy "zmuszeni" do kupowania zestawów z grami i akcesoriami, które nie każdemu się podobają. Z drugiej strony, obecnie możemy dostać sporo takich zestawów i każdy powinien znaleźć coś dla siebie.
PS5 w polskich sklepach - najniższe ceny i najlepsze oferty
- Konsola SONY PlayStation 5 + God Of War Ragnarok - 3149 zł
- Konsola Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (PS5) + Just Dance 2023 + dodatkowy pad (czarny) - 3249 zł
- Konsola PlayStation 5 + God of War Ragnarök + Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - 3249 zł
- Konsola SONY PlayStation 5 + God Of War Ragnarok + The Last of Us Part I - 3299 zł
- Konsola PS5 + God of War Ragnarok + Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales - 3299 zł
- Konsola SONY PlayStation 5 + God Of War Ragnarok + Horizon: Forbidden West - 3299 zł
- Konsola PS5 + God of War Ragnarok + Gran Turismo 7 - 3369 zł
- Konsola PS5 + God of War Ragnarok + The Last Of Us Part 1 - 3369 zł
- Konsola PS5 + God of War Ragnarok + Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - 3369 zł
- Konsola PlayStation 5 Digital + God of War Ragnarök + dodatkowy kontroler DualSense + stacja TRUST GXT 254 Duo - 3399 zł
- Konsola Sony PlaStation 5 + Marvel's Spidyer-Man Miles Morales (wersja pudełkowa) + dodatkowy pad DualSense (czarny) - 3399 zł
- Konsola Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) + God of War Ragnarok + Uncharted: Kolekcja Dziedzictwo Złodziei - 3499 zł
- Konsola Playstation 5 + God of War Ragnarok + Spider Man Miles Morales + The Last Of Us Part I - 3571 zł
- Sony PlayStation 5 + God of War Ragnarok + Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales + The Last Of Us Part I - 3599 zł
- Konsola SONY PlayStation 5 + FIFA 23 + FIFA 23 Ultimate Team (voucher) + Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - 3639 zł
- Konsola Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) + FIFA 23 + dodatkowy pad (czarny) - 3699 zł
- Konsola Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) + God of War Ragnarok + Horizon Forbidden West + Gran Turismo 7 - 3748 zł
- Konsola Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) + God of War Ragnarok + Uncharted: Kolekcja Dziedzictwo Złodziei + Spider-Man Miles Morales - 3849 zł
- Sony PlayStation 5 - 3999 zł
- Sony PlayStation 5 + FIFA 23 - 4099 zł
Zobacz również: