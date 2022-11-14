Gdzie kupić PS5? Najniższe ceny i najlepsze oferty [14.11.2022]
- 14.11.2022, godz. 14:15
Sprawdzamy, gdzie znaleźć najlepsze okazje i oferty na konsolę PS5.
Na niedobory PlayStation 5 będziemy narzekać przynajmniej do kwietnia 2022 roku. Na szczęście rynek już się pomału nasycił, dzięki czemu łatwiej jest obecnie nabyć swój wymarzony egzemplarz konsoli. Niestety, w polskich sklepach próżno szukać samych konsol i jesteśmy "zmuszeni" do kupowania zestawów z grami i akcesoriami, które nie każdemu się podobają. Z drugiej strony, obecnie możemy dostać sporo takich zestawów i każdy powinien znaleźć coś dla siebie.
PS5 w polskich sklepach - najniższe ceny i najlepsze oferty
- Konsola PS5 Digital + God of War Ragnarok + DualSense (bialy) + PS5 DualSense Charging Station - 2999 zł
- Konsola PS5 Digital + God of War Ragnarok + PS5 DualSense Charging Station + DualSense (Cosmic Red) - 2999 zł
- Konsola Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) + God of War Ragnarok - 3149 zł
- Konsola Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (PS5) + God of War Ragnarok + słuchawki PULSE 3D (czarne) - 3149 zł
- Konsola Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (PS5) + God of War Ragnarok + słuchawki PULSE 3D (białe) - 3149 zł
- Konsola PlayStation 5 + God of War Ragnarök + Uncharted: Kolekcja Dziedzictwo Złodziei - 3199 zł
- Konsola PS5 + God of War Ragnarok + Horizon Forbidden West - 3349 zł
- Konsola PlayStation 5 + Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart + Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales + Biomutant - 3379 zł
- Konsola Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) + God of War Ragnarok + FIFA 23 - 3399 zł
- Konsola Sony PlayStation 5 + God of War Ragnarök + Horizon Forbidden West + Metro Exodus Edycja Kompletna - 3399 zł
- Konsola SONY PS5 + God of War: Ragnarok + Gran Turismo 7 - 3449 zł
- Konsola SONY PS5 + God of War: Ragnarok + Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - 3449 zł
- Konsola Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) + God of War Ragnarok + Uncharted: Kolekcja Dziedzictwo Złodziei + Spider-Man Miles Morales - 3549 zł
- Konsola PlayStation 5 + Horizon Forbidden West - 3700 zł
- Konsola Playstation 5 + FIFA 23 - 3784 zł
