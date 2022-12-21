Gdzie kupić PS5? Najniższe ceny i najlepsze oferty [21.12.2022]
- 21.12.2022, godz. 16:04
Sprawdzamy, gdzie znaleźć najlepsze okazje i oferty na konsolę PS5.
Na niedobory PlayStation 5 będziemy narzekać przynajmniej do kwietnia 2022 roku. Na szczęście rynek już się pomału nasycił, dzięki czemu łatwiej jest obecnie nabyć swój wymarzony egzemplarz konsoli. Niestety, w polskich sklepach próżno szukać samych konsol i jesteśmy "zmuszeni" do kupowania zestawów z grami i akcesoriami, które nie każdemu się podobają. Z drugiej strony, obecnie możemy dostać sporo takich zestawów i każdy powinien znaleźć coś dla siebie.
PS5 w polskich sklepach - najniższe ceny i najlepsze oferty
- Konsola PlayStation 5 Digital + kontroler DualSense Czarny + God Of War Ragnarok - 2899 zł
- Konsola Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (PS5) + Just Dance 2023 + dodatkowy pad (czarny) - 2928 zł
- Konsola Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (PS5) + God of War Ragnarok + dodatkowy pad (czarny) - 2929 zł
- Konsola PlayStation 5 + God of War Ragnarök + Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - 3149 zł
- Konsola PlayStation 5 + God of War Ragnarök + Horizon Forbidden West - 3189 zł
- Konsola PS5 + God of War Ragnarok + Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - 3199 zł
- Konsola Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) + FIFA 23 + Horizon Forbidden West - 3199 zł
- Konsola PS5 + God of War Ragnarok + Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales - 3199 zł
- Konsola PS5 + God of War Ragnarok + Gran Turismo 7 - 3249 zł
- Konsola SONY PlayStation 5 + FIFA 23 + FIFA 23 Ultimate Team (voucher) + Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - 3289 zł
- Konsola Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) + FIFA 23 + Uncharted: Kolekcja Dziedzictwo Złodziei - 3298 zł
- Konsola PS5 + God of War Ragnarok + The Last Of Us Part 1 - 3299 zł
- Konsola SONY PlayStation 5 + God Of War Ragnarok + Horizon: Forbidden West - 3299 zł
- Konsola SONY PlayStation 5 + God Of War Ragnarok + The Last of Us Part I - 3299 zł
- Konsola PS5 + FIFA 23 + God of War Ragnarok - 3349 zł
- Konsola PlayStation 5 + DualSense + FIFA 23 + FIFA 23 Ultimate Team (voucher) + Saints Row - 3459 zł
- Konsola Sony PlayStation 5 + God Of War Ragnarok + Demon's Souls - 3499 zł
- Konsola Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) + God of War Ragnarok + Horizon Forbidden West + Gran Turismo 7 - 3555 zł
- Sony PlayStation 5 + Marvel's Spider-Man + The Last Of Us Part I - 3699 zł
- Konsola Playstation 5 + God of War Ragnarok + Spider Man Miles Morales + The Last Of Us Part I - 3699 zł
- Sony PlayStation 5 + God of War Ragnarok + Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales + The Last Of Us Part I - 3899 zł
- Sony PlayStation 5 - 4199 zł
- Sony PlayStation 5 + FIFA 23 - 4299 zł
