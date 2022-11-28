  1. Strona główna
Gdzie kupić PS5? Najniższe ceny i najlepsze oferty [28.11.2022]

Sprawdzamy, gdzie znaleźć najlepsze okazje i oferty na konsolę PS5.

Pad Dualsense do PlayStation 5

PS5 (fot. PCWorld.pl)

Na niedobory PlayStation 5 będziemy narzekać przynajmniej do kwietnia 2022 roku. Na szczęście rynek już się pomału nasycił, dzięki czemu łatwiej jest obecnie nabyć swój wymarzony egzemplarz konsoli. Niestety, w polskich sklepach próżno szukać samych konsol i jesteśmy "zmuszeni" do kupowania zestawów z grami i akcesoriami, które nie każdemu się podobają. Z drugiej strony, obecnie możemy dostać sporo takich zestawów i każdy powinien znaleźć coś dla siebie.

PS5 w polskich sklepach - najniższe ceny i najlepsze oferty

ps5

PlayStation 5 (fot. Sony)

