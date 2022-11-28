Gdzie kupić PS5? Najniższe ceny i najlepsze oferty [28.11.2022]
- 28.11.2022, godz. 16:41
Sprawdzamy, gdzie znaleźć najlepsze okazje i oferty na konsolę PS5.
Na niedobory PlayStation 5 będziemy narzekać przynajmniej do kwietnia 2022 roku. Na szczęście rynek już się pomału nasycił, dzięki czemu łatwiej jest obecnie nabyć swój wymarzony egzemplarz konsoli. Niestety, w polskich sklepach próżno szukać samych konsol i jesteśmy "zmuszeni" do kupowania zestawów z grami i akcesoriami, które nie każdemu się podobają. Z drugiej strony, obecnie możemy dostać sporo takich zestawów i każdy powinien znaleźć coś dla siebie.
PS5 w polskich sklepach - najniższe ceny i najlepsze oferty
- Konsola Sony PlayStation 5 Digital (PS5) + dodatkowy pad (biały) - 2798 zł
- Konsola SONY PlayStation 5 Digital + Kontroler DualSense - 2799 zł
- Konsola SONY PlayStation 5 Digital + God of War Ragnarök + Dodatkowy kontroler SONY DualSense - 2849 zł
- Sony PS5 Digital + God of War Ragnarok + DualSense - 2949 zł
- Sony PS5 Digital + God of War Ragnarok + DualSense Ragnarok Edition - 2999 zł
- Konsola PlayStation 5 + Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart + Gran Turismo 7 - 3099 zł
- Konsola Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) + Horizon Forbidden West + Gran Turismo 7 - 3188 zł
- Konsola SONY PlayStation 5 + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II + Steelbook - 3199 zł
- SONY Konsola PS5 + God of War Ragnarok + Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales - 3199 zł
- Konsola PS5 + God of War Ragnarok + Gran Turismo 7 - 3249 zł
- Konsola SONY PlayStation 5 + God of War Ragnarök + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II C.O.D.E. Edition - 3299 zł
- Konsola Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) + FIFA 23 + Horizon Forbidden West - 3399 zł
- SONY PS5 + God of War: Ragnarok + Ratchet & Clank Rift Aprat - 3449 zł
- Konsola Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) + FIFA 23 + Horizon Forbidden West + Gran Turismo 7 - 3649 zł
- Konsola Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) + God of War Ragnarok + Horizon Forbidden West + Gran Turismo 7 - 3685 zł
- Konsola Playstation 5 + FIFA 23 - 3788 zł
- Sony PlayStation 5 + God of War Ragnarok + Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales + The Last Of Us Part I - 3899 zł
- Sony PlayStation 5 - 4199 zł
- Sony PlayStation 5 + FIFA 23 - 4199 zł
