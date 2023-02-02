Gdzie kupić PS5? Najniższe ceny i najlepsze oferty na PlayStation 5
02.02.2023, godz. 16:18
Sprawdzamy i podpowiadamy, gdzie znaleźć najlepsze okazje i oferty na najnowszą konsolę Sony - PlayStation 5.
Na niedobory PlayStation 5 będziemy prawdopodobnie narzekać jeszcze przez cały 2023 rok. Na szczęście rynek już się pomału nasycił, dzięki czemu łatwiej jest obecnie nabyć swój wymarzony egzemplarz konsoli. Niestety, w polskich sklepach próżno szukać samych konsol i jesteśmy "zmuszeni" do kupowania zestawów z grami i akcesoriami, które nie każdemu się podobają. Z drugiej strony, obecnie możemy dostać sporo takich zestawów i każdy powinien znaleźć coś dla siebie.
PS5 w polskich sklepach - najniższe ceny i najlepsze oferty
- Konsola PS5 Digital + DualSense (Biały) - 2699 zł
- Konsola PS5 Digital + DualSense (Biały) + Pulse 3D Wireless Headset - 2899 zł
- Konsola PS5 + God of War Ragnarok - 2999 zł
- Konsola PS5 + DualSense (Biały) - 2999 zł
- Konsola PS5 Digital + God of War Ragnarok + Pulse 3D Wireless Headset - 2999 zł
- Konsola PlayStation 5 Digital + God Of War Ragnarok + Słuchawki SONY Pulse 3D - 2999 zł
- Konsola PlayStation 5 + God of War Ragnarök - 2999 zł
- Konsola SONY PlayStation 5 + God Of War Ragnarok - 2999 zł
- Konsola PlayStation 5 + God of War Ragnarök + Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - 3149 zł
- Konsola PS5 + DualSense (Biały) + Horizon Forbidden West - 3149 zł
- Konsola SONY PlayStation 5 + God Of War Ragnarok + Horizon: Forbidden West - 3199 zł
- Konsola SONY PlayStation 5 + God Of War Ragnarok + The Last of Us Part I - 3199 zł
- Konsola Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) + God of War Ragnarok + Uncharted: Kolekcja Dziedzictwo Złodziei - 3199 zł
- Konsola PlayStation 5 + FIFA 23 + FIFA 23 Ultimate Team + Uncharted: Kolekcja Dziedzictwo Złodziei + Sackboy: A Big Adventure - 3249 zł
- Konsola Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) + God of War Ragnarok + The Last of Us Part II - 3298 zł
- Konsola PlayStation 5 + God Of War Ragnarok - 2999 zł
- Konsola PlayStation 5 + God Of War Ragnarok + The Last of Us Part I - 3299 zł
- Konsola PlayStation 5 + God Of War Ragnarok + Horizon: Forbidden West - 3299 zł
- Konsola PlayStation 5 + God of War Ragnarok + Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - 3299 zł
- Konsola PlayStation 5 + God of War Ragnarök + dodatkowy kontroler DualSense + Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - 3299 zł
- Konsola Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) + God of War Ragnarok + Horizon Forbidden West - 3349 zł
- Konsola Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) + God of War Ragnarok + dodatkowy pad (biały) - 3499 zł
- Konsola Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) + God of War Ragnarok + Uncharted: Kolekcja Dziedzictwo Złodziei + Spider-Man Miles Morales - 3499 zł
- Konsola Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) + God of War Ragnarok + Uncharted Kolekcja Dziedzictwo Złodziei + dodatkowy pad (biały) - 3548 zł
- Konsola Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) + God of War Ragnarok + The Last of Us Part II + dodatkowy pad (szary kamuflaż) - 3555 zł
- Konsola Playstation 5 + God of War Ragnarok + Spider Man Miles Morales + The Last Of Us Part I - 3571 zł
- Konsola PS5 + God of War Ragnarok + dysk NVMe SSD BLACK SN850 - 3599 zł
- Sony PlayStation 5 + God of War Ragnarok + Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales + The Last Of Us Part I - 3599 zł
- Sony PlayStation 5 - 3849 zł
- Sony PlayStation 5 + FIFA 23 - 3949 zł
