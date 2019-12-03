  1. Strona główna
  2. Wiadomości
  3. Google ogłasza najlepsze gry i aplikacje 2019 w...

Google ogłasza najlepsze gry i aplikacje 2019 w Play Store

Koniec roku to czas podsumowań. Zaraz po tym, gdy Apple ogłosiło najlepsze aplikacje 2019, swoje najlepsze pozycje pokazało Google.

Spis treści

Wybór użytkowników 2019

Najchętniej pobierane

Najlepsza aplikacja 2019 - Ablo

Najlepsza gra 2019 - Call of Duty: Mobile

Gwiazdy ekranu

Najlepiej sprzedające się filmy 2019

  • Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame
  • Aquaman
  • A Star Is Born
  • Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel
  • Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Najlepiej sprzedające się seriale i programy TV

  • Gra o tron
  • The Walking Dead
  • The Big Bang Theory
  • Riverdale
  • Yellowstone

Legendy literatury

Najlepiej sprzedające się ebooki 2019

  • The Mister - E L James
  • Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark - Alvin Schwartz
  • Tiamat's Wrath - James S. A. Corey
  • The Silent Patient - Alex Michaelides
  • The Institute - Stephen King

Najlepiej sprzedające się audiobooki 2019

  • Becoming - Michelle Obama
  • The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck - Mark Manson
  • Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life - Gary John Bishop
  • A Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire: Book One - George R. R. Martin
  • Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone - J.K. Rowling

PC World ułatwia podejmowanie właściwych decyzji zakupowych poprzez liczne testy najnowszego sprzętu i osprzętu, oprogramowania oraz usług internetowych

Tematy

Serwisy IDG

Znajdź nas

Kopiowanie, reprodukcja, retransmisja lub redystrybucja jakichkolwiek materiałów zamieszczonych w serwisie PC World w całości lub w części, w jakimkolwiek medium lub w jakiejkolwiek formie bez oficjalnej zgody wydawnictwa jest stanowczo zabronione.

Zamów reklamę

(+48) 662 287 735
Napisz do nas