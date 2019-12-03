Google ogłasza najlepsze gry i aplikacje 2019 w Play Store
- 03.12.2019, godz. 19:35
Koniec roku to czas podsumowań. Zaraz po tym, gdy Apple ogłosiło najlepsze aplikacje 2019, swoje najlepsze pozycje pokazało Google.
- Aplikacja: Glitch Video Effects (edytor wideo)
- Gra: Call of Duty: Mobile
- Film: Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame
- Ebook: Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Najlepsza aplikacja 2019 - Ablo
Najlepsza gra 2019 - Call of Duty: Mobile
Najlepiej sprzedające się filmy 2019
- Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame
- Aquaman
- A Star Is Born
- Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Najlepiej sprzedające się seriale i programy TV
- Gra o tron
- The Walking Dead
- The Big Bang Theory
- Riverdale
- Yellowstone
Najlepiej sprzedające się ebooki 2019
- The Mister - E L James
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark - Alvin Schwartz
- Tiamat's Wrath - James S. A. Corey
- The Silent Patient - Alex Michaelides
- The Institute - Stephen King
Najlepiej sprzedające się audiobooki 2019
- Becoming - Michelle Obama
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck - Mark Manson
- Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life - Gary John Bishop
- A Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire: Book One - George R. R. Martin
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone - J.K. Rowling