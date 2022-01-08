  1. Strona główna
Kilkadziesiąt gier za darmo na GOG.com. Sprawdź listę

W serwisie GOG.com możemy zdobyć całkowicie bezpłatnie kilkadziesiąt gier. Sprawdź pełną listę.

Darmowe gry w GOG (fot. GOG.com/Damian Kubik/PCWorld.pl)

GOG.com podobnie jak większość innych platform sprzedażowych oferuje swoim klientom darmowe gry. W odróżnieniu od np. Epic Games Store nie są to cykliczne, cotygodniowe akcje. Na platformie możemy jednak znaleźć kilkadziesiąt produkcji dostępnych całkowicie za darmo. Poniżej przedstawiamy pełną listę gier, jakie możemy zdobyć bezpłatnie na GOG.com i w kliencie GOG Galaxy.

