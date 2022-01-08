Kilkadziesiąt gier za darmo na GOG.com. Sprawdź listę
08.01.2022, godz. 11:56
W serwisie GOG.com możemy zdobyć całkowicie bezpłatnie kilkadziesiąt gier. Sprawdź pełną listę.
GOG.com podobnie jak większość innych platform sprzedażowych oferuje swoim klientom darmowe gry. W odróżnieniu od np. Epic Games Store nie są to cykliczne, cotygodniowe akcje. Na platformie możemy jednak znaleźć kilkadziesiąt produkcji dostępnych całkowicie za darmo. Poniżej przedstawiamy pełną listę gier, jakie możemy zdobyć bezpłatnie na GOG.com i w kliencie GOG Galaxy.
- Children of Morta: Family Fireside Fables
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose - Stigma Bundle
- Whateverland: Prologue
- A Space for the Unbound - Prologue
- BROK The InvestiGator - prologue
- Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy
- Slender Threads: Prologue
- Terraformers: First Steps on Mars
- Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft
- Syberia: The World Before Prologue
- Lure of the Temptress
- Beneath a Steel Sky
- Teenagent
- POSTAL: Classic and Uncut
- Tyrian 2000
- Ultima 4: Quest of the Avatar
- Treasure Adventure Game
- Worlds of Ultima : The Savage Empire
- Ultima Worlds of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams
- Shadow Warrior Classic Complete
- Eschalon: Book I
- The Lords of Midnight
- Stargunner
- Flight of the Amazon Queen
- Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves
- Doomdark's Revenge
- Ascendant
- Akalabeth: World of Doom
- Builders of Egypt: Prologue
- Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure
- Cave Story's Secret Santa
- OpenTTD
- Time Loader: First Memories
- Nomads of Driftland
- Bio Menace
- War Wind
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.1 Onikakushi
- The Chronicles Of Myrtana: Archolos
- Sin Slayers: The First Sin
- Loria
- The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante - Chapter 1 & 2
- Shores Unknown: Arrival
- Hellpoint: The Thespian Feast
- Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius
- Janosik
- Quake II RTX
- Hello Neighbor Alpha Version
- HordeCore: Training Ground
- GWINT: Wiedźmińska Gra Karciana
- Samorost 1
- CAYNE
- Symphonia
