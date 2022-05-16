Oto gry, które trafią do nowego PS Plus. Lista tytułów zachwyca, wśród nich AC Valhalla, God of War i wiele więcej

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, God of War, Red Dead Redemption 2 i wiele innych gier trafi do PS Plus Extra i PS Plus Premium w dniu debiutu usługi. Sony właśnie zaprezentowało oficjalną listę gier.

Sony opublikowało pełną listę gier PS Plus Extra i PS Plus Premium (fot. Sony)

Do premiery nowego PlayStation Plus pozostał nieco ponad miesiąc. Dokładnie 22 czerwca Sony uruchomi nową wersję swojej popularnej usługi, która podzielona zostanie na trzy warianty: Essential, Extra i Premium. Dwa ostatnie zapewnią największe korzyści i przypominają nieco rozwiązanie Game Pass od Microsoftu. Do tej pory mogliśmy się tylko domyślać, jakie gry dokładnie trafią do nowego abonamentu japońskiego producenta, ale z tym już koniec. Sony właśnie opublikowało oficjalną listę gier, które trafią do nabywców PS Plus Extra i Premium. Jest kilka zaskoczeń.

PS Plus Extra | Premium - oficjalna lista gier

Już 22 czerwca nabywcy abonamentu PS Plus Extra i Premium będą mogli pobrać i uruchomić następujące gry stworzone przez PlayStation Studios:

Alienation - PS4

Bloodborne - PS4

- PS4 Concrete Genie - PS4

Days Gone - PS4

- PS4 Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition - PS4

Death Stranding - PS4/PS5

Death Stranding Director’s Cut - PS4/PS5

Demon’s Souls - PS5

- PS5 Destruction AllStars - PS5

Everybody’s Golf - PS4

Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut - PS4/ PS5

- PS4/ PS5 God of War - PS4

- PS4 Gravity Rush 2 - PS4

Gravity Rush Remastered - PS4

Horizon Zero Dawn - PS4

Infamous First Light - PS4

Infamous Second Son - PS4

Knack - PS4

LittleBigPlanet - PS4

LocoRoco Remastered - PS4

LocoRoco 2 Remastered - PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man - PS4

- PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - PS4/PS5

Matterfall - PS4

MediEvil - PS4

Patapon Remastered - PS4

Patapon 2 Remastered - PS4

Resogun - PS4

Returnal - PS5

Shadow of the Colossus - PS4

Tearaway Unfolded - PS4

The Last Guardian - PS4

The Last of Us Remastered - PS4

- PS4 The Last of Us: Left Behind - PS4

Until Dawn - PS4

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection - PS4

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End - PS4

- PS4 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - PS4

WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios - PS4

To jednak nie wszystko, na graczy czeka również pokaźny zestaw tytułów od zewnętrznych deweloperów. Kilka pozycji może wzbudzić sporo emocji, szczególnie, że wśród nich znajdą się m.in.: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla czy Red Dead Redemption 2.

Zobacz również:

Ashen - PS4

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - PS4/PS5

- PS4/PS5 Celeste - PS4

Cities: Skylines - PS4

Control: Ultimate Edition - PS4/PS5

- PS4/PS5 Dead Cells - PS4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - PS4

Hollow Knight - PS4

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy - PS4/PS5

Mortal Kombat 11 - PS4/PS5

Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 - PS4

NBA 2K22 - PS4/PS5

Outer Wilds - PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 - PS4

Resident Evil - PS4

Soulcalibur VI - PS4

The Artful Escape - PS4/PS5

The Crew 2 - PS4

Najdroższy abonament PS Plus - Premium, gwarantuje również dostęp do biblioteki klasycznych gier z pierwszego PlayStation, PSP, a także PS3 (tylko za pośrednictwem chmury). Choć interesujących tytułów ze starszych konsol nie brakuje, to w dniu premiery usługi otrzymamy tylko wybrane gry, a będą to:

Ape Escape

Ape Escape 2

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Baja: Edge of Control HD

Bioshock Remastered

Borderlands The Handsome Collection

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Dark Cloud

Dark Cloud 2

FantaVision

Hot Shots Golf

Hot Shots Tennis

I.Q. Intelligent Qube

Jak 3

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Jak II

Jak X: Combat Racing

Jumping Flash!

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Lego Harry Potter Collection

Mr. Driller

Rogue Galaxy

Siren

Super Stardust Portable

Syphon Filter

Tekken 2

Wild Arms 3

Worms Armageddon

Worms World Party

Za pośrednictwem chmury abonenci PS Plus Premium zagrają również w:

Asura’s Wrath

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Crash Commando

Demon’s Souls

Devil May Cry HD Collection

echochrome

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

F.E.A.R.

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

Ico

Infamous

Infamous 2

Infamous: Festival of Blood

LocoRoco Cocoreccho!

Lost Planet 2

MotorStorm Apocalypse

MotorStorm RC

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

Puppeteer

rain

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus

Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Resistance 3

Super Stardust HD

Tokyo Jungle

When Vikings Attack

Więcej informacji na temat PS Plus Extra i Premium - ceny, zawartości, możliwości, znajdziecie w naszym oddzielnym artykule - TUTAJ.

