Oto gry, które trafią do nowego PS Plus. Lista tytułów zachwyca, wśród nich AC Valhalla, God of War i wiele więcej
- 16.05.2022, godz. 16:16
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, God of War, Red Dead Redemption 2 i wiele innych gier trafi do PS Plus Extra i PS Plus Premium w dniu debiutu usługi. Sony właśnie zaprezentowało oficjalną listę gier.
Do premiery nowego PlayStation Plus pozostał nieco ponad miesiąc. Dokładnie 22 czerwca Sony uruchomi nową wersję swojej popularnej usługi, która podzielona zostanie na trzy warianty: Essential, Extra i Premium. Dwa ostatnie zapewnią największe korzyści i przypominają nieco rozwiązanie Game Pass od Microsoftu. Do tej pory mogliśmy się tylko domyślać, jakie gry dokładnie trafią do nowego abonamentu japońskiego producenta, ale z tym już koniec. Sony właśnie opublikowało oficjalną listę gier, które trafią do nabywców PS Plus Extra i Premium. Jest kilka zaskoczeń.
PS Plus Extra | Premium - oficjalna lista gier
Już 22 czerwca nabywcy abonamentu PS Plus Extra i Premium będą mogli pobrać i uruchomić następujące gry stworzone przez PlayStation Studios:
- Alienation - PS4
- Bloodborne - PS4
- Concrete Genie - PS4
- Days Gone - PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition - PS4
- Death Stranding - PS4/PS5
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut - PS4/PS5
- Demon’s Souls - PS5
- Destruction AllStars - PS5
- Everybody’s Golf - PS4
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut - PS4/ PS5
- God of War - PS4
- Gravity Rush 2 - PS4
- Gravity Rush Remastered - PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn - PS4
- Infamous First Light - PS4
- Infamous Second Son - PS4
- Knack - PS4
- LittleBigPlanet - PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered - PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered - PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man - PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - PS4/PS5
- Matterfall - PS4
- MediEvil - PS4
- Patapon Remastered - PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered - PS4
- Resogun - PS4
- Returnal - PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus - PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded - PS4
- The Last Guardian - PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered - PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind - PS4
- Until Dawn - PS4
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection - PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End - PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios - PS4
To jednak nie wszystko, na graczy czeka również pokaźny zestaw tytułów od zewnętrznych deweloperów. Kilka pozycji może wzbudzić sporo emocji, szczególnie, że wśród nich znajdą się m.in.: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla czy Red Dead Redemption 2.
- Ashen - PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - PS4/PS5
- Celeste - PS4
- Cities: Skylines - PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition - PS4/PS5
- Dead Cells - PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - PS4
- Hollow Knight - PS4
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy - PS4/PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 - PS4/PS5
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 - PS4
- NBA 2K22 - PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds - PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - PS4
- Resident Evil - PS4
- Soulcalibur VI - PS4
- The Artful Escape - PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2 - PS4
Najdroższy abonament PS Plus - Premium, gwarantuje również dostęp do biblioteki klasycznych gier z pierwszego PlayStation, PSP, a także PS3 (tylko za pośrednictwem chmury). Choć interesujących tytułów ze starszych konsol nie brakuje, to w dniu premiery usługi otrzymamy tylko wybrane gry, a będą to:
- Ape Escape
- Ape Escape 2
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Baja: Edge of Control HD
- Bioshock Remastered
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Dark Cloud
- Dark Cloud 2
- FantaVision
- Hot Shots Golf
- Hot Shots Tennis
- I.Q. Intelligent Qube
- Jak 3
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Jak II
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Jumping Flash!
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Lego Harry Potter Collection
- Mr. Driller
- Rogue Galaxy
- Siren
- Super Stardust Portable
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 2
- Wild Arms 3
- Worms Armageddon
- Worms World Party
Za pośrednictwem chmury abonenci PS Plus Premium zagrają również w:
- Asura’s Wrath
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Crash Commando
- Demon’s Souls
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- echochrome
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- F.E.A.R.
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
- Ico
- Infamous
- Infamous 2
- Infamous: Festival of Blood
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
- Lost Planet 2
- MotorStorm Apocalypse
- MotorStorm RC
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
- Puppeteer
- rain
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
- Resistance 3
- Super Stardust HD
- Tokyo Jungle
- When Vikings Attack
Więcej informacji na temat PS Plus Extra i Premium - ceny, zawartości, możliwości, znajdziecie w naszym oddzielnym artykule - TUTAJ.
