Pełna lista gier na PlayStation 5 - sprawdź w co zagrasz!
- Magda Pilarczyk,
- 23.09.2020, godz. 16:20
Jesteś ciekaw w co będziesz mógł zagrać na nowej PlayStation 5? Premiera konsoli już 19 listopada, a my zebraliśmy dla was pełną listę gier dostępnych na PS5.
Z okazji pre-orderu najnowszej konsoli Sony, postanowiliśmy stworzyć alfabetyczną listę, na której będą widnieć nadchodzące gry na PlayStation 5. Sprawdź, czy Twój ulubiony tytuł się na niej znajduje! Dodatkowo, po kliknięciu w wyszczególnione nazwy gier, będziesz mógł zapoznać się z naszym tekstem dotyczącym danej produkcji.
Anima: Song from the Abyss Apex Legends
Aragami 2
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - 10 listopada 2020
Astro's Playroom
Atomic Heart
Balan Wonderworld
Battlefield 6
BioShock
Blood Bowl 3
Borderlands 3
Braid: Anniversary Edition
Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
Bugsnax
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Call of Duty: Warzone
Chivalry 2
Chorus: Rise As One
Commandos
Control: Ultimate Edition
Cris Tales
Dead by Daylight
Deathloop
Demon Souls
Destiny 2
Destruction AllStars
DIRT 5
Dustborn
Dying Light 2
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Far Cry 6 18 lutego 2021
FIFA 21 6 października 2020
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Final Fantasy XVI
Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
Fortnite
Ghostwire: Tokyo
Godfall
God of War: Ragnarok
Goodbye Volcano High
Gotham Knights 2021
Gothic
Gran Turismo 7
Grand Theft Auto V
Guilty Gear Strive
Haven
Heavenly Bodies
Hitman 3
Hogwarts Legacy
Hood: Outlaws & Legends
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortals Fenyx Rising 3 grudnia 2020
In Sound Mind
Jett: The Far Shore
Just Dance 2021
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Little Devil Inside
Lords of the Fallen 2
Low-Fi
Madden NFL 21
Maquette
Marvel’s Avengers
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Metal: Hellsinger
MicroMan
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
Moonray
NBA 2K21
NBA Live 21
Nour: Play With Your Food
Observer: System Redux
Oddworld: Soulstorm
Outriders
Overcooked: All You Can Eat
Override 2: Super Mech League
Paradise Lost
PES 2022
Planet Coaster: Console Edition
Poker Club
Pragmata
Project Athia
Project Awakening
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
Quantum Error
Rainbow Six: Quarantine
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Recompile
Resident Evil Village
Returnal
RIDE 4
Riders Republic
Roots of Pacha
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Scarlet Nexus
Sea of Stars
Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One
Skate
Sniper Elite 5
Solar Ash
Sonzai
Starfield
Lego Star Wars: The Complete Skywalker Saga
Steelrising
Stray
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Temtem
Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
The Elder Scrolls VI
The Far Shore
Władca pierścieni: Gollum
The Pathless
The Pedestrian
Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
Tribes of Midgard
Unknown 9: Awakening
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong
War
Mongrels Warframe
Warhammer: Chaosbane
Watch Dogs Legion
Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood
Worms Rumble
WRC 9