Pełna lista gier na PlayStation 5 - sprawdź w co zagrasz!

Jesteś ciekaw w co będziesz mógł zagrać na nowej PlayStation 5? Premiera konsoli już 19 listopada, a my zebraliśmy dla was pełną listę gier dostępnych na PS5.

Z okazji pre-orderu najnowszej konsoli Sony, postanowiliśmy stworzyć alfabetyczną listę, na której będą widnieć nadchodzące gry na PlayStation 5. Sprawdź, czy Twój ulubiony tytuł się na niej znajduje! Dodatkowo, po kliknięciu w wyszczególnione nazwy gier, będziesz mógł zapoznać się z naszym tekstem dotyczącym danej produkcji.

Assassin's creed valhalla

Anima: Song from the Abyss Apex Legends

Aragami 2

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - 10 listopada 2020

Astro's Playroom

Atomic Heart

Balan Wonderworld

Battlefield 6

BioShock

Blood Bowl 3

Borderlands 3

Braid: Anniversary Edition

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

Bugsnax

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Warzone

Chivalry 2

Chorus: Rise As One

Commandos

Control: Ultimate Edition

Cris Tales

Cyberpunk 2077

Far cry 6

Dead by Daylight

Deathloop

Demon Souls

Destiny 2

Destruction AllStars

DIRT 5

Dustborn

Dying Light 2

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Far Cry 6 18 lutego 2021

FIFA 21 6 października 2020

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy XVI

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach

Fortnite

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Godfall

God of War: Ragnarok

Goodbye Volcano High

Gotham Knights 2021

Gothic

Gran Turismo 7

Grand Theft Auto V

Guilty Gear Strive

Haven

Heavenly Bodies

Hitman 3

Hogwarts Legacy

Hood: Outlaws & Legends

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortals Fenyx Rising 3 grudnia 2020

In Sound Mind

Jett: The Far Shore

Just Dance 2021

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Little Devil Inside

Lords of the Fallen 2

Low-Fi

Madden NFL 21

Maquette

Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Metal: Hellsinger

MicroMan

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Moonray

NBA 2K21

NBA Live 21

Nour: Play With Your Food

Observer: System Redux

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Outriders

Overcooked: All You Can Eat

Override 2: Super Mech League

Paradise Lost

PES 2022

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Poker Club

Pragmata

Project Athia

Project Awakening

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Rainbow Six: Quarantine

Quantum Error

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Recompile

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

RIDE 4

Riders Republic

Roots of Pacha

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Scarlet Nexus

Sea of ​​Stars

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One

Skate

Sniper Elite 5

Solar Ash

Sonzai

Starfield

Lego Star Wars: The Complete Skywalker Saga

Steelrising

Stray

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon

Temtem

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

The Elder Scrolls VI

The Far Shore

Władca pierścieni: Gollum

The Pathless

The Pedestrian

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege

Tribes of Midgard

Unknown 9: Awakening

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong

War

Mongrels Warframe

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Watch Dogs Legion

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood

Worms Rumble

WRC 9

