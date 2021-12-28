Poznaliśmy 100 najlepszych gier wszech czasów - zwycięzca was zaskoczy

Poznaliśmy 100 najlepszych gier wszech czasów według Japończyków.

fot. Nintendo

Nie da się ukryć, że japoński rynek gier znacząco różni się od europejskiego czy amerykańskiego. Najlepszym tego odzwierciedleniem jest ostatnie, szeroko zakrojone badanie, przeprowadzone przez stację telewizyjną Asahi. Zadaniem ankietowanych było wskazanie najlepszej gry w historii gamingu. W sumie udział w badaniu wzięło udział ponad 50 tysięcy graczy. Wyniki były dość zaskakujące z perspektywy europejskiego gracza.

Na liście 100 najlepszych gier wszech czasów według Japończyków próżno szukać dzieł tak uznanych deweloperów, jak: Rockstar Games czy CD Projekt Red. Co zrozumiałe, nie brakuje za to japońskich twórców gier. Mieszkańcy kraju "kwitnącej wiśni" wyjątkowo upodobali sobie gatunek RPG. W pierwszej dziesiątce najlepszych gier w historii znajdziemy aż 6 produkcji RPG, w tym m.in.: Final Fantasy VII, Chrono Trigger czy Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride.

Japońscy gracze docenili jednak nie tylko rodzime produkcje. Na wysokiej - 30 pozycji, uplasowało się battle royale Apex Legends. Jeszcze wyżej, na miejscu 20, znajduje się Minecraft. Najlepszą grą wszech czasów według Japończyków jest jednak tytuł na wyłączność Nintendo Switch - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, zaskoczeni? Pełną listę 100 najlepszych gier w historii znajdziecie poniżej.

100 najlepszych gier w historii według japońskich graczy:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride Final Fantasy VII Animal Crossing: New Horizons Splatoon 2 Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Chrono Trigger Final Fantasy X Super Mario Bros. 3 Pokemon Diamond / Pearl Super Mario Kart Undertale Pokemon Sword / Shield Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen Kingdom Hearts II The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Suikoden II Minecraft Splatoon Animal Crossing: New Leaf Fire Emblem: Three Houses Pokemon Red / Green / Blue Tetris Pokemon Black / White Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age MOTHER 2 Okami Apex Legends Tactics Ogre Biohazard Final Fantasy VI Final Fantasy V Xenoblade 2 Pokemon Gold / Silver Final Fantasy IX Puyo Puyo Dark Souls III Xenogears Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa Heisei Reiwa mo Teiban! Persona 5 Xenoblade Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Online Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line Final Fantasy XIV NieR: Automata Kingdom Hearts Pokemon Ruby / Sapphire Final Fantasy IV The Legend of Zelda Tales of the Abyss Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King Yo-kai Watch 2: Bony Spirits / Fleshy Souls / Psychic Specters Super Mario Galaxy Super Donkey Kong Animal Crossing Dead by Daylight Pokemon Black 2 / White 2 Super Smash Bros. Xevious Final Fantasy III Pokemon Heart Gold / Soul Silver Suikoden Ghost of Tsushima Bloodborne Pokemon X / Y Super Mario RPG Monster Hunter: World Dr. Mario Kirby Super Star Gran Turismo 4 Super Smash Bros. Brawl Animal Crossing: Wild World Kirby Air Ride Mario Kart Wii Nobunaga’s Ambition: Zenkokuban Metal Gear Solid The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Dragon Quest Builders 2 Legend of Mana Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past Final Fantasy XI Dragon Quest VI: Realms of Revelation Monster Hunter Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Super Mario Galaxy 2 Final Fantasy VIII Street Fighter II Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate Persona 5 Royal Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War MOTHER Romance of the Three Kingdoms Super Mario World Persona 4 Pokemon Platinum Version Persona 3

