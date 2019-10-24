Shocktober Sale - Microsoft przecenia gry na Xbox One z okazji Halloween
24.10.2019, godz. 13:15
Z okazji zbliżającego się Halloween, Microsoft, jak co roku, postanowił przecenić mnóstwo gier na swoją flagową konsolę.
W sklepie cyfrowym Microsoftu rozpoczęła się wielka wyprzedaż gier na Xbox One o nazwie Shocktober Sale. Wśród przecenionych tytułów nie mogło zabraknąć klasycznych horrorów jak np. Amnesia: Collection (29,99 zł), Alien: Isolation (59,99 zł), SOMA (29,99 zł) czy gier serii Outlast. W dobrych cenach możecie dostać również inspirowane twórczością H.P. Lovecrafta - Call of Cthulhu (42,49 zł), Resident Evil 2 Remake (124,99 zł) czy wydane niedawno Blair Witch (87,99 zł), autorstwa polskiego studia Bloober Team.
Jako że nie samymi horrorami człowiek żyje, to Microsoft obniżył również ceny takich produkcji jak: Darksiders III (99,99 zł), Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (144,99 zł), Metro Exodus (119,99 zł) czy jeszcze świeżego Borderlands 3 w wersji Super Deluxe Edition, która oprócz podstawowej gry i kosmetycznych dodatków zawiera również przepustkę sezonową (372,74 zł).
Pełna lista przecenionych gier prezentuje się następująco:
- Alien: Isolation – 59,99 zł
- Alien: Isolation – Season Pass – 39,99 zł
- Alien: Isolation – The Collection – 95,99 zł
- Amnesia: Collection – 29,99 zł
- Anthem – 95,36 zł
- Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition – 110,69 zł
- Agony – 21,24 zł
- Batman: Return to Arkham – 83,59 zł
- BioShock: The Collection – 78,86 zł
- Blair Witch – 87,99 zł
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition – 295,19 zł
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition – 372,74 zł
- Call of Cthulhu – 42,49 zł
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin – 42,49 zł
- Dark Souls III – 72,49 zł
- Dark Souls III – The Ringed City – 29,99 zł
- Dark Souls III – Ashes of Ariandel – 29,99 zł
- Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition – 97,49 zł
- Dark Souls III – Season Pass – 51,49 zł
- Dark Souls: Remastered – 84,99 zł
- Darksiders 3 DLC Bundle – 29,99 zł
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition – 19,99 zł
- Darksiders III – 99,99 zł
- Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition – 199,99 zł
- Darksiders III – Digital Deluxe Edition – 149,99 zł
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition – 13,99 zł
- Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death – 33,99 zł
- Darkwood – 34,99 zł
- DayZ – 160,99 zł
- Dead Island Definitive Edition – 17,49 zł
- Dead Island Retro Revenge – 10,79 zł
- Dead Island: Definitive Collection – 24,99 zl
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition – 17,49 zł
- Dead Rising – 23,69 zł
- Dead Rising 2 – 23,69 zł
- Dead Rising 2 Off the Record – 23,69 zł
- Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition – 59,69 zł
- Dead Rising 4 – 92,49 zł
- Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition – 124,99 zł
- Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack – 52,24 zł
- Deadlight Director´s Cut – 14,99 zł
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – 30,89 zł
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle – 35,49 zł
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition – 144,99 zł
- Devil May Cry HD Collection – 74,39 zł
- Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle – 94,99 zł
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition – 42,89 zł
- Don’t Knock Twice – 23,74 zł
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition – 23,99 zł
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition – 14,99 zł
- DOOM – 39,99 zł
- DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle – 112,99 zł
- Dungeons 3 – 46,24 zł
- Dying Light – 64,99 zł
- Dying Light: Season Pass – 83,07 zł
- Dying Light: The Following – 62,99 zł
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition – 79,99 zł
- Fortnite: Save the World – Deluxe Founder’s Pack – 99,99 zł
- Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founders Pack – 64,99 zł
- God’s Trigger – 41,99 zł
- Goosebumps: The Game – 17,99 zł
- Haunted Halloween ’86 – 22,99 zł
- Hitman 2 – 115,59 zł
- Hitman 2 – Gold Edition – 167,59 zł
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection – 74,69 zł
- Home Sweet Home – 64,74 zł
- Hungry Shark World – 21,24 zł
- Iron Crypticle – 9,89 zł
- Killing Floor 2 – 71,99 zł
- Kingdom Hearts III – 173,39 zł
- Layers of Fear 2 – 68,74 zł
- Little Nightmares – 17,49 zł
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition – 24,99 zł
- Metro 2033 Redux – 17,49 zł
- Metro Exodus – 119,99 zł
- Metro Exodus Gold Editon – 144,99 zł
- Metro Last Light Redux – 17,49 zł
- Metro Redux Bundle – 24,99 zł
- Mortal Kombat 11 – 173,39 zł
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack – 101,99 zł
- Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition – 251,39 zł
- Murdered: Soul Suspect – 10,49 zł
- Necropolis – 24,99 zł
- Outlast – 17,49 zł
- Outlast 2 – 24,99 zł
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror – 15,99 zł
- Outlast: Whistleblower – 8,24 zł
- Prey – 42,34 zł
- Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle – 99,39 zł
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition – 59,49 zł
- Prey: Mooncrash – 47,99 zł
- RAGE 2 – 144,99 zł
- RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition – 189,99 zł
- Remnant: From the Ashes – 147,99 zł
- Resident Evil 2 – 124,99 zł
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition – 144,99 zł
- Resident Evil 5 – 33,59 zł
- Resident Evil 6 – 33,59 zł
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard – 59,24 zł
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition – 104,99 zł
- Resident Evil Revelations – 31,59 zł
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle – 67,99 zł
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition – 40,91 zł
- Resident Evil Triple Pack – 83,59 zł
- Rise of Insanity – 29,89 zł
- Sea Of Solitude – 67,49 zł
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition – 99,99 zł
- Shadows: Awakening – 68,74 zł
- Slender: The Arrival – 5,24 zł
- SOMA – 29,99 zł
- State of Decay 2 – 49,99 zł
- State of Decay 2: Ultimate Edition – 94,99 zł
- Stranger Things 3: The Game – 46,24 zł
- The Blackout Club – 109,99 zł
- The Church in the Darkness – 64,74 zł
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan – 80,39 zł
- The Dwarves – 25,49 zł
- The Evil Within – 26,99 zł
- The Evil Within 2 – 86,99 zł
- The Evil Within Digital Bundle – 64,99 zł
- The Sinking City – 167,49 zł
- The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition – 218,41 zł
- The Walking Dead: Season Two – 31,49 zł
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – 31,49 zł
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series – 160,99 zł
- The Witcher 3: Hearts of Stone – 15,99 zł
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – 38,99 zł
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass – 39,99 zł
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine – 31,99 zł
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition – 59,99 zł
- The Wolf Among Us – 31,49 zł
- Thief – 10,49 zł
- Thornebreaker: The Witcher Tales – 55,99 zł
- Torment: Tides Of Numenera – 59,99 zł
- Transference – 30,89 zł
- Vampyr – 62,49 zł
- Voodoo Vince: Remastered – 17,49 zł
- We Happy Few – 144,49 zł
- We Happy Few Digital Deluxe – 189,49 zł
- Welcome to Hanwell – 55,99 zł
- World War Z – 84,99 zł
Czasu na skorzystanie z promocji macie stosunkowo niewiele, wyprzedaż Shocktober Sale potrwa tylko do 31 października. Warto przypomnieć, że podobną promocję przygotowało Sony dla posiadaczy konsoli PlayStation 4, więcej szczegółów na jej temat możecie znaleźć tutaj.