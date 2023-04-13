Ubisoft + na konsolach Xbox! Czy jest w Xbox Game Pass?
-
- 13.04.2023, godz. 18:01
-
Od dzisiaj na konsolach Xbox One i Xbox Series X/S możemy korzystać z usługi Ubisoft + Multi Access.
Plotki okazały się prawdziwe i od dzisiaj na konsolach Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S oraz pecetach możemy korzystać z usługi Ubisoft + Multi Access. Co to oznacza? W jednym miejscu zyskamy dostęp do ponad 60 gier, które zostały wydane przez francuskiego dewelopera. Mowa tutaj o m.in. całej serii Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, w tym Assassin’s Creed Valhalla wraz z dodatkami, South Park czy Watch Dogs
Usługa niestety nie jest w żaden sposób połączona z Xbox Game Pass. Za dostęp do Ubisoft + Multi Access zapłacimy 69,90 zł miesięcznie.
Zobacz również:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla w Xbox Game Pass coraz bliżej? Ubisoft i Microsoft szykują się do dużego ogłoszenia
- Redfall – premiera, Game Pass, PS5. Sprawdź, co wiemy na temat gry twórców Dishonored
- Redfall rozczaruje graczy? Najnowsze informacje nie napawają optymizmem
Pełna lista gier dostępnych w ramach Ubisoft+ na konsolach Xbox.
- Anno 1800 (Xbox Series X|S tylko)
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (includes Assassin’s Creed Liberation)
- Assassin’s Creed Unity (Gold Edition)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ultimate Edition)
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, India, and Russia
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Deluxe Edition)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins (Gold Edition)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Gold Edition)
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
- Battleship
- Boggle
- Child of Light (Ultimate Edition)
- Family Feud
- Far Cry Primal (Deluxe Edition)
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (Classic Edition)
- Far Cry 3 (Classic Edition)
- Far Cry 4 (Gold Edition)
- Far Cry 5 (Gold Edition)
- Far Cry 6 (Gold Edition)
- Far Cry: New Dawn
- Fighter Within
- For Honor
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Ultimate Edition)
- Ghost Recon Wildlands (Ultimate Edition)
- Grow Up
- Hungry Shark World
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (Gold Edition)
- Jeopardy!
- Monopoly Plus
- Monopoly Madness
- Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (Gold Edition)
- Rabbids Party of Legends
- Rainbow Six Extraction
- Rainbow Six Siege (Deluxe Edition)
- Rayman Legends
- Riders Republic
- Risk
- Risk: Urban Assault
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
- Scrabble
- Shape Up (Gold Edition)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Gold Edition)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Deluxe Edition)
- Steep
- The Crew (Ultimate Edition)
- The Crew 2
- The Division (Gold Edition)
- The Division 2
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising (Gold Edition)
- Trivial Pursuit Live
- Trivial Pursuit Live 2
- UNO (Ultimate Edition)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Watch Dogs (Complete Edition)
- Watch Dogs 2 (Gold Edition)
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Deluxe Edition)
- Wheel of Fortune
- Zombi