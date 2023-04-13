  1. Strona główna
Ubisoft + na konsolach Xbox! Czy jest w Xbox Game Pass?

Od dzisiaj na konsolach Xbox One i Xbox Series X/S możemy korzystać z usługi Ubisoft + Multi Access.

Plotki okazały się prawdziwe i od dzisiaj na konsolach Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S oraz pecetach możemy korzystać z usługi Ubisoft + Multi Access. Co to oznacza? W jednym miejscu zyskamy dostęp do ponad 60 gier, które zostały wydane przez francuskiego dewelopera. Mowa tutaj o m.in. całej serii Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, w tym Assassin’s Creed Valhalla wraz z dodatkami, South Park czy Watch Dogs

Usługa niestety nie jest w żaden sposób połączona z Xbox Game Pass. Za dostęp do Ubisoft + Multi Access zapłacimy 69,90 zł miesięcznie.

Pełna lista gier dostępnych w ramach Ubisoft+ na konsolach Xbox.

  • Anno 1800 (Xbox Series X|S tylko)
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
  • Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (includes Assassin’s Creed Liberation)
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity (Gold Edition)
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ultimate Edition)
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, India, and Russia
  • Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Deluxe Edition)
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins (Gold Edition)
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Gold Edition)
  • Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
  • Battleship
  • Boggle
  • Child of Light (Ultimate Edition)
  • Family Feud
  • Far Cry Primal (Deluxe Edition)
  • Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (Classic Edition)
  • Far Cry 3 (Classic Edition)
  • Far Cry 4 (Gold Edition)
  • Far Cry 5 (Gold Edition)
  • Far Cry 6 (Gold Edition)
  • Far Cry: New Dawn
  • Fighter Within
  • For Honor
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Ultimate Edition)
  • Ghost Recon Wildlands (Ultimate Edition)
  • Grow Up
  • Hungry Shark World
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising (Gold Edition)
  • Jeopardy!
  • Monopoly Plus
  • Monopoly Madness
  • Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (Gold Edition)
  • Rabbids Party of Legends
  • Rainbow Six Extraction
  • Rainbow Six Siege (Deluxe Edition)
  • Rayman Legends
  • Riders Republic
  • Risk
  • Risk: Urban Assault
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
  • Scrabble
  • Shape Up (Gold Edition)
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Gold Edition)
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Deluxe Edition)
  • Steep
  • The Crew (Ultimate Edition)
  • The Crew 2
  • The Division (Gold Edition)
  • The Division 2
  • Trackmania Turbo
  • Transference
  • Trials Fusion
  • Trials of the Blood Dragon
  • Trials Rising (Gold Edition)
  • Trivial Pursuit Live
  • Trivial Pursuit Live 2
  • UNO (Ultimate Edition)
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War
  • Watch Dogs (Complete Edition)
  • Watch Dogs 2 (Gold Edition)
  • Watch Dogs: Legion (Deluxe Edition)
  • Wheel of Fortune
  • Zombi

